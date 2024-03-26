The ACC Dominates March, And The Final Four, Like No Other Conference

Here’s a disquieting thought to contemplate as the 2023-24 basketball season slips into history: Despite our faith in the logic of simple math and in the modern arc of accomplishment by ACC teams, despite our habitual loyalties, is ACC men’s basketball being consumed from within? The more teams are added to the league to bolster its football and financial prospects, the more its oncourt fortunes seem to decline.

But, have they?

We’ve believed for years the league’s prowess is best measured by its representation in the Final Four, an apex perch, rather than by seeds or rankings, some infected by evaluator prejudice. Nor by much-cited metrics that diminish the ACC’s strength, but by ultimate-level achievement in national single-elimination competition.

For the longest time the ACC’s seemingly had a place reserved in the Final Four. And not just for Duke and North Carolina, two of college ball’s perennial behemoths.

From 1981 through 2004, a span when the league added a pair of what were basketball lightweights, the ACC saw 25 of its members reach the national semifinals. That’s an average of one member included per year for a quarter-century.

Georgia Tech, a 1980 addition, made the national semis twice – in 1990 and 2004. (Florida State advanced to the Final Four in 1972, two decades prior to joining the ACC.)

Over those 24 years overlapping the turn of the century, the ACC missed a Final Four berth just 4 times – in 1985, 1987, 1996 and 2003. It had a Final Four entrant for 8 straight years (1988-1995, mostly Duke) and then, with a brief break, for 6 more years (1997-2002).

Six times between 1981 and 2004 the league sent a pair of teams to the Final Four. Six different schools from what was then a nine-team league made Final Four trips in that 24-year period. Seven times an ACC team came away with a national championship.

No wonder the ACC was considered, contrary to the views of its recalcitrant football partners, first and foremost a basketball conference. Only the Pac-10 with John Wooden’s UCLA dynasty in the 1960s and 70s came close.

And that level of achievement, moderately celebrated at the time, set up the next two decades of envy, criticism and incipient dilution.

Surprisingly the ACC actually hasn’t fallen far off its previous facility at crowding the Final Four. Between 2005 and 2013 the ACC added BC, Miami and Virginia Tech, making it a 12-member league. During those 9 seasons 6 ACC schools got to a Final Four and 3 – UNC twice and Duke once – captured NCAA titles.

Four more teams were added between 2014 and 2023 (Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, and Syracuse). Eight ACC clubs reached the Final Four in the decade prior to this one, with UNC in 2017 and UVa in 2019 coming away with national titles.

Those 14 Final Four entrants in 19 seasons was only slightly off the league’s previous per-year pace.

Still, there was not much talk of ACC teams as title favorites throughout the past two decades. Certainly none were saluted as frontrunners in 2024. Or 2023 or 2022, when only a third of the league’s membership got NCAA bids.

Now come Cal, Stanford and SMU, which just fired its second-year coach, Rob Lanier, after the Mustangs posted a 20-13 record. Clemson and FSU, respectable but hardly basketball powers, are threatening to secede from the ACC. So reportedly is national power UNC, which may need enhanced revenues to pay for extensive alterations to the cavernous Smith Center.

Meanwhile a roiled, 18-member ACC will be tested on the court, the basketball court, as it tries to maintain its historic standards and regain the respect it once commanded. The league already is off to quite a good start in ’24, with four teams in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past six NCAA tournaments.