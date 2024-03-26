YouTube Gold: When Ralph Sampson And Patrick Ewing Tangled In College

It’s sort of hard to believe, but in the early 1980’s, Patrick Ewing, Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson were all in college more or less at the same time. And they all stayed four years!

Sampson was drafted in 1983, Olajuwon in 1984 and Ewing in 1985.

During their time in college, Ewing (Georgetown) and Olajuwon (Houston) played against each other and Sampson also squared off against Ewing.

This is a level of college basketball that is incomprehensible today, for a number of reasons. First, simply that three Hall of Fame centers came along at the same time - David Robinson was not far behind too - and second that they stayed in school for more than a year which no one in their positions would do today.

In fairness, Olajuwon was something of a pioneer, coming from Nigeria with minimal skills. As a freshman, he was extremely raw and uncertain.

But he was a quick learner as it turned out.

In this video, we see Ewing and Sampson at the zenith of their skills. Ewing remained a very good player in the NBA, but at Georgetown, he was terrifying. A seven-footer who could run like he could? He could block a shot and beat everyone down court for the following dunk. It seemed impossible.

He remained a very good player, as noted, but he lost that speed early in his NBA career.

As for Sampson, he was drafted by Houston in 1983 and the Rockets soon drafted Olajuwon as well. They became known as the Twin Towers and for a while revolutionized the NBA.

But Sampson had injuries that derailed his potential greatness.

In this video though you see nothing but greatness from both Sampson and Ewing. Young Victor Wembanyama is certainly a better shooter but in other aspects of the game we might prefer a young (and healthy) Sampson.