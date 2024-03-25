DBR Bites #39 - Instant Reaction To Duke Dismantling James Madison

How sweet (16) it is! Duke walloped the Dukes of James Madison in a game that was dominated by the Blue Devils from the opening minutes. The Duke Basketball Roundup is going to have a full recap in their usual style tomorrow, but Jason and special guest Scott Rich wanted to hop on right away after the game was over to give a little instant reaction to the victory.

Obviously, the story of the game was Jared McCain raining threes from all over the floor, breaking James Madison’s spirit but the podcast guys also have tons of praise for Duke’s overall effort, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

And in addition to McCain, Jason and Scott say a bunch of other Dukies are deserving of our praise after what may have been the team’s best win of the entire season. Peaking at the right time and headed to Dallas for the Sweet 16!!

Note - Jason had some microphone problems in this episode. He promises to get it fixed by tomorrow when he records the full recap with Donald.

