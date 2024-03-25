 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NCAA Tournament Links Run - Monday Edition

As we start to prep for the Sweet Sixteen!

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Duke vs James Madison
Background: Mar 24, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; James Madison Dukes guard Noah Freidel (1) fouls Duke Blue Devils guard Jaylen Blakes (2) in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center.
DUKE

TOUGH AS NAILS: McCain breaks single-game 3-point record to send Duke past James Madison, into Sweet 16

Duke basketball dominates: Blue Devils rout underdog James Madison in NCAA Tournament

Duke played its best game of the season vs. James Madison, but wants to be even better vs. No. 1 seed Houston

James Madison struggles against Duke in second round of NCAA tournament

Dukes Stung By Loss, But Appreciate Historic Season

Jared McCain makes Duke NCAA Tournament history in win over James Madison

Duke routs James Madison, rolls into Sweet 16 after taking ‘look in the mirror’

Duke squashes James Madison’s upset hopes, ending Sun Belt champs’ season at 32-4

March Madness: Duke routs Dukes, returns to Sweet 16

Jared McCain makes 8 3s, scores 30 points as Duke ends James Madison’s March Madness run

Duke dominates James Madison behind freshman Jared McCain and looks poised for March Madness run

James Madison’s Noah Freidel issued flagrant for hard foul on Duke’s Jaylen Blakes

Duke makes March Madness statement behind freshman in rout of James Madison to reach Sweet 16

Duke annihilates James Madison, reasserts itself as a national title contender

March Madness: Duke, NC State, UNC men’s basketball head to Sweet 16

Sweet 16 surprise! Duke women’s basketball upsets Ohio State in NCAA Tournament shocker

‘Kept their belief’: Duke women’s basketball’s season of growth bears ultimate fruit in test against Ohio State

ACC

UNC vs. Michigan State: Three Things Learned

Rex Chapman recalls getting recruited to UNC by Michael Jordan: “It was really cool, but I wasn’t gonna go to North Carolina

March Madness: Duke, NC State, UNC men’s basketball head to Sweet 16

Charles Barkley rooting for Michigan State to spite Kenny Smith was perfectly petty

NC State Will Play No. 8-ranked Marquette On Friday In Dallas, Texas.

North Carolina State vs. Marquette: odds, date, how to watch this Sweet 16 matchup

March Madness: No. 6 Clemson survives furious Baylor rally to beat back No. 3 Bears, advance to Sweet 16

No. 3 seed Baylor men’s basketball falls to No. 6 seed Clemson 72-64 in third straight second-round exit

How Sweet It Is! Clemson beats BaylorClemson Tigers, Clemson, Baylor Bears, NCAA Tournament.

WATCH: Clemson coach, players reaction to upset of 3-seed Baylor to make Sweet 16

Clemson basketball vs Baylor in March Madness second round

No. 6 Clemson holds off late charge by 3rd-seeded Baylor

Clemson basketball holds off Baylor to advance to Sweet 16

March Madness 2024: Clemson makes Sweet 16, upsets Baylor after Bears’ wild rally attempt falls short

Clemson Tigers holds off Baylor, earns spot in Sweet 16

Twitter reacts to Clemson’s win over Baylor in NCAA tournament

NATIONAL

NCAA Tournament Day 4: Purdue steamrolls Utah State, Houston wins OT thriller vs. Texas A&M

2024 March Madness scores, takeaways: Sweet 16 field set, Purdue’s Zach Edey continues to dominate

Next up for Gonzaga: Purdue, Zach Edey roll past Utah State and into the Sweet 16

Utah State men’s basketball ends season, grateful for their season

Northwestern out of NCAA Tournament after top seed UConn steamrolls into Sweet 16 with 75-58 win

Donovan Clingan powers No. 1 UConn to rout of Northwestern

“Bum”,”This guy is the worst”: NCAAB fans are furious over UConn HC Dan Hurley’s criticism of NCAA committee

UConn continues title defense handles Northwestern 75-58 - The San Diego Union-Tribune

UConn vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Northwestern’s season ends against UConn buzzsaw

UConn looks unbeatable in March Madness: ‘We are bulletproof’

UConn basketball: Dan Hurley’s savage locker room message after win vs Northwestern

UConn’s Dan Hurley says lack of Big East teams in NCAA’s March Madness ‘sucks’

UH basketball: Comeback starts with mention of Reggie Chaney

Memphis gets its moment in NCAA Tournament - Memphis Local, Sports, Business & Food News

Buzz Williams, players, discuss Texas A&M’s NCAA Tournament loss to Houston

UH basketball: Cougars in Sweet 16 and will face Duke

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson dedicates March Madness win to former Cougar Reggie Chaney

Kelvin Sampson got so fired up after Houston’s wild OT win over Texas A&M

Marquette basketball vs NC State game time, TV: March Madness Sweet 16

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette to Sweet 16

Dwyane Wade’s hyped reaction to Marquette’s Sweet 16 berth

Tyler Kolek and Marquette top Colorado in NCAA Tournament second round

How Mouhamed Dioubate saved Alabama basketball’s season against Grand Canyon in March Madness

Grand Canyon basketball loses ‘war’ vs Alabama in March Madness NCAA Tournament game

Alabama scrapes past Grand Canyon 72-61 in frantic NCAA Tournament game at the Arena

March Madness: Social media reacts to Alabama’s Sweet 16 birth

WATCH: Grand Canyon’s student section teases Nate Oats’ Alabama with “Bama who?” chant

Alabama basketball’s Nate Oats reveals fiery team message amid scare vs Grand Canyon

March Madness: Alabama advances to Sweet 16 after defeating GCU

Alabama – Grand Canyon: Screaming fan on microphone had viewers mad

Grand Canyon fan’s ear-splitting screams drive audience nuts

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Available For Alabama’s Sweet 16 Matchup Vs. UNC

Alabama basketball: Will elite defense continue vs UNC?

San Diego State rolls past Yale 85-57 and sets up title game rematch with UConn in Sweet 16

One Sweet Sunday: San Diego State routs Yale, advances to NCAA Tournament’s round of 16

SDSU Makes Sweet 16 with Blowout Win Over Yale in NCAA Tournament

Yale falls to San Diego State, ends March Madness run

San Diego State defeats Yale in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

