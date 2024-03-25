Some Thoughts On What Duke Has Accomplished So Far Under Jon Scheyer

Duke’s win over James Madison Sunday was an eye-opener. The Blue Devils played beautiful basketball from beginning to end. Duke shot 52.4 percent overall and 50 percent on threes.

Jared McCain had a brilliant game, hitting hitting 8-11 on his threes and 10-15 overall. We didn't notice this earlier, but he had zero turnovers.

There were things that could be worked on of course. In a different game, foul trouble for Kyle Filipowski would have been a major concern. Here?

Didn’t matter.

Mark Mitchell scoring just two points didn't really matter either.

Jeremy Roach’s pinky injury might matter and so might Jaylen Blakes’s late tumble, but basically, Duke played brilliantly.

We’ve talked a lot about the Transition and how it’s not over yet. Sunday was a big step in that process.

Jon Scheyer has had a tough act to follow and he’s faced a lot of pressure and criticism.

But consider this: in his first year, Scheyer had just two players back from Mike Krzyewski’s last team and he had two major injuries (Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead) and a lingering injury to Jeremy Roach as well.

He brought that team, with six freshmen, in at 26-8. This year’s team, which is still quite young, is also now 26-8 and has gone one step further, into the Sweet Sixteen.

So as of now, Scheyer, who remember is still just 36, is 52-16 (76.4 percent) and has hung one ACC Championship banner and one Sweet Sixteen Banner as well.

Toss in the lights-out recruiting and it’s clear that he’s operating on a different level.

But this is still a young team and Scheyer, who has made some smart moves to adapt to the new environment, also has said that he wants to have an older team. And that, too is smart.

Look at some of the competition in March. Ryan Lommen posted this comparison on X recently. Look how experienced the starters at these schools are:

Houston: four seniors, one sophomore

UConn: two seniors, two sophomores, one freshman

Purdue: three seniors, two sophomores

Tennessee: two seniors, three juniors

Arizona: four seniors, one sophomore

Iowa State: two seniors, one junior, one sophomore, one freshman

Creighton: three seniors, one junior, one sophomore

Kentucky: two seniors, three freshmen

Duke: one senior, three sophomores, one freshman

And consider the Covid players who are still around. Just look at UNC:

Cormac Ryan is 25, Armando Bacot is 24 and RJ Davis is 22.

Over at State, DJ Burns and Casey Morsell are 23. Michael O’Connor is at least 22.

And former Tar Heel Caleb Love, now at Arizona, is also 22.

We’re not complaining; quite the opposite. What Scheyer has done so far - the sensational recruiting, the 52-16 record, the ACC championship and the Sweet Sixteen just accomplished - has been done against a backdrop of critical injuries and extreme inexperience, at least in his first year if to a lesser extent this time around.

A lot of Duke fans have complained about this, that or the other - a common thing on X Sunday night was some variation of “now THIS is Duke Basketball.”

Well, yeah, it is.

But more importantly is what we’re not seeing. Behind the scenes, Scheyer has overcome a lot. He’s won more in his first two years - we’re not going to check this but you can if you want, we’re right - than any other Duke coach in his first two seasons.

He did this while rebuilding a decimated roster and overcoming the aforementioned injuries.

We hope Duke fans appreciate the magnitude of what he has accomplished already. We’re not sure who else could possibly have done all of this.

Odds are Duke won’t win this tournament - the odds are against everyone - and if Duke does lose, we hope Blue Devil fans will consider Scheyer’s astonishing start before they let loose on social media.