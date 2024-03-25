2024 NCAA Tournament - Sweet Sixteen Is Set

In Sunday’s NCAA tournament action, Purdue beat Utah State 106-67, UConn finished Northwestern 75-58, Houston survived Texas A&M 100-95, Marquette squeaked by Colorado 81-77, Clemson slipped past Baylor 72-64, Duke devastated James Madison 93-55, Alabama took out Grand Canyon 72-61 and San Diego State whipped Yale 85-57.

That sets up the Sweet Sixteen and here are the match-ups:

East:

#1 UConn vs. #5 San Diego State

#3 Illinois vs. #2 Iowa State

West:

#1 UNC vs. #4 Alabama

#6 Clemson vs. #2 Arizona

South:

#1 Houston vs. #4 Duke

#11 NC State vs. #2 Marquette

Midwest:

#1 Purdue vs. #5 Gonzaga

#3 Creighton vs. #2 Tennessee

All four #1 seeds and all four #2 seeds are left. Two #3’s and two #4’s and two #5’s are as well. Clemson represents the #6 seeds and NC State is the outlier at #11.

Conference-wise, the ACC is the cream of the crop, with 25 percent of the Final Four. The Big East is next with three. The Big 12 and the Big Ten have two each while the Mountain West, the PAC-12 and the WCC have one each.

This is becoming an annual tradition: you mock the ACC, talk about a 2-3 bid league, and then the ACC gets into March mode and shuts that talk down.

Until next winter anyway.

As far as the match-ups go, it’s an interesting and strong field.

In the East, you know that San Diego State is relishing a shot at UConn. These are not the same teams that met for the championship but SDSU should be fired up.

Illinois vs. Iowa State is one we’ll have to come back to but that should be an intense game.

ACC fans know UNC well but we don’t fully have a grip on Alabama yet.

Could Clemson take Arizona? Seems unlikely, particularly with how poorly the Tigers managed the end of the game against Baylor Sunday, but you can’t rule it out. Clemson is a very good and very well-coached team.

Duke certainly has a shot against Houston. The Cougars are dealing with some injuries still but that’s standard. So is everyone to a greater or lesser extent (ask Kansas).

But Duke has found its heart this post-season.

We want to be really clear about that though. We made a mistake with James Madison and we shouldn’t make the same mistake with Duke.

This is something to keep in mind for the rest of the tournament: don’t mistake a great game for greatness.

More simply put, James Madison played at an unusually high level vs. Wisconsin and Duke played at an unusually high level vs. JMU.

You don’t generally see teams hit their peak performance twice in a row. Duke is probably going to have to rely on grit, toughness and defense against Houston rather than a hot offense, at least partly because Houston will make scoring difficult. They didn’t do that very well with A&M - the Aggies rang up 95 points which is surprising against perhaps the nation’s best defense - but they did it.

NC State vs. Marquette is an interesting match-up, too. The Pack has shown immense guts in their glorious March run. Marquette won’t be easy but Casey Morsell has been playing phenomenal defense and he’ll no doubt get Tyler Kolek. That’s the game within a game to watch there.

Purdue is probably not happy to see Gonzaga. The Zags nearly zigged them in November, losing just 73-63. We’re not sure how much better Purdue is. We’re sure they’re better, we’re just not sure how much.

You can’t take much out of the win over Grambling and while the win over Utah State was overwhelming, well, look at James Madison vs. Wisconsin again.

Our guess is that this will be a very close game and Mark Few knows how to deal with March.

Creighton vs. Tennessee is a really interesting contrast of styles. Rick Barnes has always liked teams that pound you while Gregg McDermott runs more. We’ll have to look at this one more, but as of now we like Creighton.

As always, we might change our mind on any of these games between now and Thursday.

ACC - Duke, UNC, Clemson, NC State

Big East - UConn, Marquette, Creighton

Big 12 - Iowa State, Houston

Big Ten - Illinois, Purdue

Mountain West - San Diego State

PAC-12 - Arizona

SEC - Alabama, Tennessee

WCC - Gonzaga