YouTube Gold: 1997 And Coaches Are Talking About The Return Of The Dunk

A lot of people would never believe this, but the dunk was outlawed in college basketball in 1967 and reinstated in 1976.

Why was it banned? Two words: Lew Alcindor.

Later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabber, the UCLA great was widely seen as unguardable and the dunk was banned to limit his dominance.

The absence of the dunk didn’t mean people weren’t dunking, of course. Julius Erving had turned pro in 1972 and felt completely exhilarated. He dunked everything he could for a couple of seasons.

But when it came back, it took some getting used to. This video shows a number of coaches, including a young Mike Krzyzewski, who was still at Army at the time, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight, discussing the transition to dunking.

Coach K jokes he didn’t have a lot of guys at Army who could dunk anyway - some things never change - and some of the other comments are really interesting. Knight closes it out and he’s blunt and to the point.

It’s a really interesting time capsule.