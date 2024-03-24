Duke Upsets #2 Seed Ohio State - In Columbus

Everything came together for Duke in a very challenging game against Ohio State, where the Blue Devils pulled away late to win 75-63 to win a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

But Duke had to earn it, and they had to earn it on Ohio State’s home court.

The Blue Devils were down by 16 in the first half and didn’t pull ahead until Reigan Richardson hit a three with 5:21 left that put Duke up by two, 59-57, with 5:21 left.

In the second half, you could see Kara Lawson’s vision come into focus: Duke was smart, athletic and relentless on defense. Duke used the whole court, making crips passes and finding open shooters consistently.

In the end, Ohio State just couldn’t keep up.

Richardson led the way with 28. Ashlon Jackson tossed in 13 on 4-6 from the floor. Taina Mair had 11 points and four rebounds. Delaney Thomas came off the bench for eight points and eight boards.

Duke now awaits the winner between UConn and Murray State. It’s hard to see the Huskies losing there so we’ll assume Duke gets UConn in the Sweet Sixteen unless the Racers pull off a miracle.