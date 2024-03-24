YouTube Gold: The Story Of The Milan Miracle

We always make a joke in late February or early March that it’s time to watch Hoosiers.

It’s not really a joke. It’s a yearly ritual before or during the tournament. It’s a great movie - possibly the best sports movie - that’s ever been made.

And of course it’s based on a real story. Milan had just 73 boys enrolled and at that point, Indiana had an open tournament (in recent years, they moved to different classes. No small school could ever do what Milan did again).

The movie was a fictionalized version of the story of course, but the basic story is true: a small school in a small town won the state championship over, well, everyone. This documentary talks about the real Hoosiers of Milan.

It remains one of the greatest stories in sports, right up there with the Miracle on Ice. And while something like the Miracle on Ice could conceivably happen again, there’s no way a Milan could happen again.

Those guys are immortal.