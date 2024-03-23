Podcast #614 - Vanquishing Vermont

It wasn’t a nail biter, but it wasn’t exactly easy either. Still, the Blue Devils turned up the defensive pressure and survived the first round of the NCAA tournament with a victory over a game Vermont Catamounts club. The latest episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup dives into the combinations and strategies that helped Duke win their R64 game and live to fight another day. Jason and Donald have effusive praise for the Duke D and for the way the team shared the ball on offense. After the break, the guys delve into what worked in this contest that can be translated to Duke’s next opponent, James Madison, a smaller conference team that is largely untested but which appears to have several very dangerous elements that can pose problems for any team in the land.

