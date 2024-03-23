Duke Runs Past Richmond, 72-61

Duke traveled up to Columbus to take on the Richmond Spiders in the opening game of the women’s NCAA tournament and came away with a 72-61 win.

Richmond had a 37-28 lead at the half after some hot shooting: the Spiders ripped the nets in the first quarter for 71.4 percent overall and from behind the three point line as well. They cooled off in the second quarter somewhat, shooting 40 percent overall but hitting 3-3 from deep.

Duke clamped down after the break, limiting Richmond to no threes in the third quarter and 35.7 percent overall. And in the fourth, the Spiders hit 5-12 for 41.7 percent and 2-5 from behind the line for 40 percent there.

Duke also forced 16 turnovers.

Richmond really only went six deep with Laren VanArsdale also playing but only for 5:49.

With the win, Duke advances to play #2 seed Ohio State, and the Buckeyes have a familiar face: former Blue Devil Celeste Taylor.