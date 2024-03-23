2024 NCAA Tournament - Friday Had Some Scintillating Games

There were some easy wins Friday to be sure. UConn just crushed the Stetson Hatters, 91-52. Purdue dispatched Grambling 78-50. Houston beat Longwood by 40. Marquette got Western Kentucky 87-69. Baylor squeezed Colgate 92-67, Texas A&M shucked Nebraska 98-83 and Clemson ended New Mexico’s Pitino pretensions, 77-56.

The other games were much more interesting.

The Northwestern-FAU game had a dreadful first half but the second was wonderful, especially for the Wildcats. The game went to overtime and Northwestern just owned it, winning 77-65.

We might be missing someone in this year’s field, but the Northwestern Wildcats are still dancing and the Kentucky Wildcats are not. Furthermore, this is the second year in a row that Northwestern has gone farther than UK has.

Think about that for a minute.

Yale came back to take out Auburn in a thrilling ending. It was one of those games where it seemed like Yale was destined to win but where Auburn could easily flip the script. They just never did.

Florida fell to Colorado 102-100. The round of 64 has not been kind to the SEC: South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and Missippi State are all out. Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee play on but ‘Bama allowed 96 points and basically outscored Charleston. That’s not a long-term plan for success.

San Diego State survived a challenge from UAB, 69-65 and Utah State took care of TCU.

In the A&M-Nebraska game, former Blue Devil Henry Coleman came off the bench for 10 points and five boards.

Clemson just wiped the floor with New Mexico. For the Lobos, this was the pits (bad joke, sorry).

The Tigers jumped out to a 30-11 lead and just crushed New Mexico, holding UNM to 29.7 percent overall and a sorrowful 3-23 from behind the line.

New Mexico held itself to 15-23 from the foul line.

Clemson has had an up-and-down year but they’re a really good team. We’ll get a better idea of how good on Sunday: the Tigers get Baylor and that won’t be an easy game.

But it’s not hopeless either (Northwestern might be hopeless against UConn, but that’s a different story).

The other game we haven’t talked about yet is JMU’s incredibly impressive win over Wisconsin.

Look, we’ve made fun of the Big Ten’s annual NCAA failures for years. It’s hard to understand how annually they look loaded for bear in March and the league consistently tanks.

That said, Wisconsin is a pretty good team. We thought JMU could win, but they just punked the Badgers. The Dukes ran out to a big lead and while Wisconsin cut it down to something more reasonable, or maybe less embarrassing, they couldn’t get back into it. JMU owned this game from wire to wire.

And while we’ll get into this more later, two familiar names are on the roster for James Madison: TJ Bickerstaff, who was at Boston College last year, and Vernon Carey’s little brother Jaylen.

Little is a relative term here - Jaylen is 6-8 and 245, pretty much the same size as Vernon. And while he’s not as far along as Vernon was at the same age, he’s very promising and could conceivably have a better college career. Almost certainly it’ll be longer than Vernon’s was since he only stayed in college for a year. That’s not an option for Jaylen right now but keep an eye on him. He’s got a lot of potential.

In the nightcap, #12 Grand Canyon took care of #5 Saint Mary’s, 75-66. We watched Aiden Mahaney in the WCC a couple of times last year and that kid was brilliant.

Now a sophomore, Mahaney wasn’t that imposing here: he scored 13 but only shot 5-21. Grand Canyon - located in Phoenix, incidentally, not northern Arizona - did just fine. Grand Canyon got to the line an impressive 36 times, hitting 28 of those attempts.

We’re learning who the better teams are quickly and on Saturday, half of the Sweet Sixteen will be earned.

The day starts with Dayton taking on Arizona in Salt Lake City. SLC games are always tough because of the altitude. We’ll go with Arizona for a very basic reason: their rotation is deeper. That’s always an issue but at 4,265 feet above sea level it’s a big deal.

We’ll go with Gonzaga for a similar reason: Kansas’s depth has taken a real hit. Against Samford, Kansas had a solid lead that nearly evaporated. Gonzaga is a much better team and they know how to handle March. And against McNeese State, the Zags went eight deep for guys who played double minutes and played 12 guys overall. Three were there for garbage time but still: they had the players. Kansas doesn’t.

Depth+altitude should mean a Gonzaga victory.

A few weeks ago, the idea that Michigan State could threaten UNC seemed silly. Now?

Not so silly.

UNC was awful against NC State in the ACC Tournament and while they beat Wagner 90-62, they should have: Wagner was down to seven players.

UNC is just not playing all that well and Michigan State has found itself. So we’ll take Sparty here.

Washington State vs. Iowa State is kind of interesting. Cougars coach Kyle Smith is an analytics guy and Iowa State is just good. So we’d have to take the Cyclones here.

Oakland vs. NC State is also really intriguing. Oakland took out Kentucky and that’s a well-coached, fun team. But they have a couple of problems with State.

First, DJ Burns is just a load inside. He’s built like a tank, he has no vertical to speak of, yet he spins and moves around players who should be far more agile than he is. He’s developed a cult following and it’s for a reason. He’s hard to deal with. And if you do manage to stop him, he’s a brilliant passer.

Basically he’s a point forward in a massive body.

Here’s the other problem: unlike Kentucky, NC State will defend you. And if they can, they’ll break you on defense. We’ll go out on a limb here and predict this: Jack Gohlke is not going to hit 30+ points against NC State.

Normally we’d pick Tennessee to flame out around now, but in this case, Rick Barnes has a score to settle with his old employer, Texas. UT is likely to beat the Longhorn out of UT. And we mean that in at least two possible ways.

We can’t see Duquesne beating Illinois but who knows? It is March. But we’ll take the Illini.

Finally, Oregon’s Dana Altman gets a game with his old school, Creighton. Gregg McDermott has built a wonderful program in Omaha and we have to think the Blue Jays will prevail here.

In another note, there are rumors and speculation on Twitter/X that Louisville is about to make a move on FAU’s Dusty May. Whoever this is for, it looks like a presser is imminent.

Speaking of Louisville, Oakland coach Greg Kampe says the school has sold $8K of merch to zip codes in Louisville and that Cardinal fans crashed the website after the game.

On to Saturday!