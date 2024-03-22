Duke Moves Past Vermont In The Round Of 64 Of The 2024 NCAA Tournament

We knew when Duke drew Vermont for its NCAA opener that the Catamounts had something the Blue Devils do not have and cannot get anytime soon: experience.

And Vermont played like a tough, veteran team in Brooklyn Friday, pushing Duke, competing hard as hell, before falling 64-47.

In the first half, Duke built a 10-point lead but the Catamounts fought their way back, at one point cutting the lead to two.

The Blue Devils might have been further up but there were some turnovers and miscues. Jaylen Blakes had three steals but two turnovers didn't help.

Mark Mitchell finished the half with 11 points and Jared McCain had eight. Kyle Filipowski had just three but he grabbed eight rebounds in the first frame.

Duke was solid for most of the first half but had a six minute drought which let Vermont back into it.

Fouls were a big deal in the first half too with Duke going to the line 16 times, hitting 11.

Vermont’s Ileri Ayo-Faleye (6-8) picked up two as did Nick Fiorillo (6-8) and Sam Alamutu (6-5).

Vermont hit a couple of outrageous shots in the half and that might boost confidence but you don’t want to rely on that sort of thing.

And they didn’t.

Vermont played very well and like you’d expect a committed, serious team to play. They just had less size and talent than did Duke.

You saw how much they limited Kyle Filipowski, holding Duke’s All-American to just three points. However, he worked with what he had, passing for four assists and grabbing 12 rebounds. He could have gotten frustrated but he kept his head in the game. There have been times in the past when he got frustrated and picked up 2-3 fouls in a big hurry. Not this time.

Mark Mitchell finished with 15 on 6-9, basically all around the basket, taking advantage of his height. Jared McCain had 15 on 4-9. Jeremy Roach shot just 3-10 but he hit 7-9 from the line. And in fact, Duke had a 20-2 advantage from the line collectively.

The Blue Devils got just four points off the bench which is a concern.

Vermont had some problems in this game - talent and fouls for a couple - but they just kept coming. We’re really impressed with how hard they play.

But they forced nine turnovers and we don’t think they scored on any of them.

Shamir Bogues had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists while Aaron Deloney finished with 14. No one else score more than five points though and the Catamounts shot just 38.5 percent.

It wasn't a perfect outing for Duke, but it was solid. The Blue Devils defended hard, dove for loose balls and were aggressive enough to get to the basket a lot.

Unlike Vermont, this is an overhelmingly young team. They’re talented, as anyone can see, they could make a run in this tournament, but they’re not a finished product. What they are, really, are the foundation of the Scheyer era at Duke. As they get older, Duke is going to get much better.

Next up is the winner of the JMU-Wisconsin matchup on Sunday.