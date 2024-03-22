 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NCAA Tournament - Friday’s Links Run

NC State and UNC roll while Kentucky goes home early again

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NC State v Texas Tech
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 21: DJ Burns Jr. #30 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drives against Robert Jennings #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...