YouTube Gold: Zion vs. Paolo

Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero both went to Duke and they’re both All-Star level players (Williamson didn’t make the All-Star team this year but he’s playing as well was anyone). But they are very different players.

Williamson 6-6 and overwhelmingly athletic. Banchero is taller at 6-10 and it’s tempting to argue that he has a more complete game. And maybe that’s fair.

But Williamson, while he is virtually unstoppable around the basket, also had guard skills. Both guys are superb all-around talents although Banchero is certainly a better three point shooter.

They faced off against each other Thursday night in Orlando and while there were two other Blue Devils involved - Brandon Ingram for New Orleans and Wendell Carter for New Orleans - this video focuses on the duel between Williams and Banchero.

Williams finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and one block which came against Banchero. On the downside, he had eight turnovers.

For his part, Banchero had 20 points and 11 rebounds. He hit two threes while Williamson took none.

Ingram finished with 14 while Carter managed eight. And Orlando won easily, 121-106.