It’s Official: Duke Freshman Caleb Foster Is Out For The 2024 NCAA Tournament

Not surprising but still not good.

By JD King
Boston College v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 10: Caleb Foster #1 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 80-65.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

While it’s hardly a surprise that Caleb Foster will be out for the entire NCAA tournament, it’s still a drag.

Duke made the announcement Thursday, and said that a stress fracture was the issue and that Foster was done for the season.

He had a pretty good freshman year too. Foster first came to prominence when he torched Michigan State for 18, and shot 7-8 to do it. Four of those were threes.

More importantly though, Foster stepped in for Tyrese Proctor when Proctor was injured and ran the team very well in his absence.

Duke’s rotation took a hit without Foster and on both ends. While he’s been a really good point guard, he also is a solid defender and gives Duke more options. Like Proctor, he is 6-5 and that size makes the perimeter defense very tough. Duke has adapted without him, but it’s a loss.

It’s worth mentioning that Jon Scheyer’s first two years have seen significant injuries, yet the Blue Devils have been winning anyway.

