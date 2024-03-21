It’s Official: Duke Freshman Caleb Foster Is Out For The 2024 NCAA Tournament

While it’s hardly a surprise that Caleb Foster will be out for the entire NCAA tournament, it’s still a drag.

Duke made the announcement Thursday, and said that a stress fracture was the issue and that Foster was done for the season.

He had a pretty good freshman year too. Foster first came to prominence when he torched Michigan State for 18, and shot 7-8 to do it. Four of those were threes.

More importantly though, Foster stepped in for Tyrese Proctor when Proctor was injured and ran the team very well in his absence.

Duke’s rotation took a hit without Foster and on both ends. While he’s been a really good point guard, he also is a solid defender and gives Duke more options. Like Proctor, he is 6-5 and that size makes the perimeter defense very tough. Duke has adapted without him, but it’s a loss.

It’s worth mentioning that Jon Scheyer’s first two years have seen significant injuries, yet the Blue Devils have been winning anyway.