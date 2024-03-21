YouTube Gold: Luka Doncic Makes An Amazing Pass

When Luka Doncic came into the NBA, he was a revelation. There had been questions about whether or not he could thrive in the league, doubts which he quickly put to rest. He was often compared to Larry Bird.

It’s a lazy comparison really. They can both shoot and pass but Bird used the rest of the team in a way that Doncic can’t match. In Bird’s case, it was like the rest of the team was just an extension of his own genius. Doncic’s skill is off the charts, but he doesn’t do that team thing nearly as well as Bird did. A more apt comparison would be Pete Maravich.

But like Pistol Pete, he’s legitimately great and highly entertaining. He can hit circus shots and pinpoint passes. There isn’t anyone else like him in the game today.

Take this pass.

Doncic gets the ball on the inbounds under the other team’s basket, takes a few steps away from the baseline and casually throws up an alley-oop pass from the foul line that is pin point accurate.

Jaw dropping. Former Duke star and current Mavericks rookie teammate Dereck Lively must be getting an incredible basketball education. Can you imagine what that guy does in practice every day?