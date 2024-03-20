Round Of 64 Picks For The 2024 NCAA Tournament

The tournament started on Tuesday with the First Four and continues on Wednesday but in a real sense it starts on Thursday when the games come fast and furious. There’s nothing quite like it in sports and by the end of the evening some prominent teams are likely to be out.

There’s no point in trying to predict the whole thing because it’s impossible to be familiar with 68 teams, much less to be close enough to teams to know the lockerroom mood: is NC State exhausted after last weekend’s marathon? Or exhilarated? Is UConn complacent? Or edgy? Is Oakland confident about beating Kentucky?

So since there’s no point we traditionally go round by round. Our feeling is you should look at a few factors. Coaching, defense and guard play are at the top of the list.

Let’s start in the East.

We can’t see UConn losing in the first round. FAU vs. Northwestern is much more interesting. We’d love to see Chris Collins move on but FAU is an experienced tournament team obviously and we saw last season how good they could be (however, remember they barely got past Memphis in the first game). Boo Bouie is capable of lifting his team but FAU has solid defenders for him.

Like FAU, San Diego State has a lot of tournament experience and we’ll take them over UAB.

Yale is a popular pick for an early upset but Auburn is playing well. We’ll stick with the favorite here.

BYU vs. Duquesne. Gut feeling: Duquesne.

Morehead State is one of those teams you really hate to get in your first game. We’ll take the upset here in the 3/14 game.

From all we can gather, Washington State is being brilliantly coached by Kyle Smith. He’s been successful in college as a player and at Columbia, San Francisco and now Washington State. He’s an analytics guy. We aren’t necessarily big fans of that but he’s making it work.

Drake is awfully good though: Darian DeVries has been there since 2018-19 and other than his second season, where he dipped to 20-14, he’s been great. He’s ready for a breakthrough and also to be courted for bigger jobs. That’s a guy to keep an eye on.

Iowa State and South Dakota State has an interesting sub plot since Cyclones coach TJ Otzelberger used to coach at SDSU.

The mistake we all make is to look at a game like Iowa State’s massive win over Houston and think “those guys are fantastic!”

Which is true.

However, when you see a game like that, you see a team at its peak. It’s not normal. So we don’t think they’ll play like that this weekend. However, they’re just better than SDSU.

On to the West!

Wagner is strikingly confident but we can’t see them pulling an upset of UNC. We will say this though: UNC is vulnerable. They have been good but not great and if you can control RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, you have a chance. But Wagner only has seven guys and an incredibly thin margin for error. So UNC.

Mississippi State and Michigan State? Hmmmm.

The Spartans are off this year but Tom Izzo is nobody’s fool. However, Mississippi State is an intriguing team. They like to press and move fast and we think they’ll get to Michigan State.

Saint Mary’s and Grand Canyon is really interesting. Tyon Grant-Foster is a potential NBA-level player for the ‘Lopes but we love how Randy Bennett - the only Bennett still coaching we believe - is a superb coach. And we love the clutch instincts of Gael Aidan Mahaney. Did you realize that Saint Mary’s has only lost twice since December? So all that tips us to Saint Mary’s.

Charleston is one of those teams you don’t want to see coming and Alabama has been erratic this season and, we think, vulnerable. We’ll tak Charleston here.

Clemson is a potential dark horse team. We know New Mexico is good but between PJ Hall and Joe Girard, Clemson is a tough out. And teams won’t believe what a pain in the butt Ian Schieffelin has become.

Baylor and Colgate? Da Bears.

We like Dayton over Nevada partly because we think that Anthony Grant is a better coach than Steve Alford is. He’s done fairly well at Nevada but in 24 years at Southwest Missouri State, Iowa, New Mexico, UCLA and Nevada, he’s never gotten past the Sweet Sixteen.

Arizona and Long Beach State has some historical resonance since Jerry Tarkanian got Long Beach cranked up and left a big mess for Midnight Luther Olson to take over and Olson never forgot. Those guys truly disliked each other (Tark called Olson Midnight Luther because he had the Arizona coach had a habit of swooping in late and taking recruits that Vegas had worked hard).

Long Beach as you probably know fired Dan Monson just before LBSU went on a major run to make the postseason. Let’s go with the upset here. Big mo!

In the South, Houston is still damned good but injuries limit their upside. Doesn't matter: Longwood is not going to win.

Nebraska vs. Texas A&M is interesting. We like the Aggies here. They seem to be playing well and Buzz Williams knows what he is doing.

Wisconsin vs. James Madison is interesting. Given the Big Ten’s reliable post-season struggles, we’ll take Madison here. That’s a very good team.

Vermont is a fashionable pick over Duke but our guess is that Kyle Filipowski is going to be a very difficult matchup and will lead Duke to a win. Obviously fouls are a crucial thing in this one: if Filipowski gets in trouble, Duke is too.

The questions for NC State are simple: are they exhausted or exhilarated? How are DJ Horne and Casey Morsell, who both had injuries for the ACC Tournament, doing?

They were extraordinary in D.C. but teams don’t generally stay at a peak for very long. We’ll take the Aggies here even though we’re pulling for State.

Kentucky has massive talent and also massive expectations. And it’s still a pretty young team. We’ll take Oakland in an upset and regret it later.

We’ll pick the Florida vs. the winner of Boise State vs. Colorado State after that game.

Marquette and Western Kentucky seems like a possible upset. Two reasons for picking the Hilltoppers: 1) Other than his Final Four run at VCU, Shaka Smart has never been a great NCAA coach. In fact, other than that one run, he’s never even gotten to the Sweet Sixteen. And 2) his star player, Tyler Kolek, has been out with an injury. He may play some, but he’s certainly not in basketball shape. So we’ll take Western Kentucky here.

Smartypants will pick Purdue to choke in the first round again. Not happening. Might happen later - it is Purdue - but it won’t happen here.

Utah State is one of the more interesting stories in the field with Danny Sprinkle having done a brilliant job in his first year. Making it even more brilliant is that he had to put together an entirely new roster. Who does that and finishes first in his conference?

It’s amazing. So we’ll take Utah State here. Toss in Jamie Dixon’s long history of March failure and it seems even more obvious.

Gonzaga and McNeese State has a great subplot: Mark Few has apparently had some choice comments about guys like Will Wade who have been accused of cheating in the past. So this one may be little personal.

Cheating aside, Wade has emulated and possibly surpassed Sprinkle, winning 31 games with a team that lost 23 last year. The Zags are not up to normal standards so we’ll take McNeese.

Samford loves to press and press hard. Kansas has a thin bench due to injuries. That’s a golden opportunity for Samford. Bucky Ball to advance.

South Carolina and Oregon is a tough one. We’ll take Oregon though and probably regret it later.

Creighton vs. Akron...you know how they say there are no sleepers anymore?

Enrique Freeman started off as a walk-on. Now he’s an honorable mention All-American. Creighton is a tough team though and they have a great defender in Ryan Kalkbrenner. Tempting to pick Akron here but we’ll stick with the Bluejays.

Texas is a nervous pick but if they do beat Colorado State, they could play Tennessee, which would men an uneasy reunion with former Longhorns coach Rick Barnes. And that could be very, very interesting indeed. If we can’t see Kaden Shedrick torment Virginia, maybe we can see Barnes slam Texas around.

Or maybe not: Barnes has never been consistently great in March. We’d have to go with the Vols here though.

That assumes of course that Tennessee gets past Saint Peters. The magic is not transferrable so we’d say the Vols will.