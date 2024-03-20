 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NCAA Tournament Wednesday’s Links Run

Let’s get it on!

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Four
DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Melvin Council #11 of the Wagner Seahawks celebrates a play against the Howard Bison during the First Four round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio.
Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...