Podcast #613 - How To Corral The Catamounts In The 2024 NCAA Tournament

March Madness is here, and Duke begins its journey on Friday. We preview their opponent, the Vermont Catamounts, on Episode 613.

Donald and Jason begin by examining Vermont’s record, who they’ve played, and historically how they’ve done under coach John Becker. The short answer: they’ve been stellar the past decade plus! We discuss some of the teams they’ve played and use that to move into the metrics. What does Vermont do well? What do they struggle with? It’s a stark difference between their offense and their defense.

After the break, we break down some of the key players to watch on Vermont’s team and what they bring to the table. They have a lot of experience and they play a lot of guys for considerable minutes, and we discuss the individual players and how they match up against Duke. We also take a look at what Duke needs to do in order to win this game and advance to the Round of 32. We end the pod by highlighting a new podcast that we’re excited to listen to featuring a beloved member of The Brotherhood.

