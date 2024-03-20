Day I Of The 2024 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Crushed, Howard Out & A Look At Wednesday’s Matchups

The first night of the First Four is over and Virginia is out as is Kenny Blakeney’s Howard.

At least Howard was competitive. The Bison fell behind by 17 but made an impressive comeback and could have put the game in overtime but missed three straight three point attempts.

Vastly better than the Cavaliers.

Virginia fell behind early, only scored 14 points in the first 9:20 and then apparently figured that wasn’t bad for a half and didn't score again.

Colorado State meanwhile scored 27, ultimately winning 67-42.

We thought Virginia might have a chance if they kept the Rams to something like 42 points, which they’ve done pretty often during the Bennett era.

But instead, CSU shot 55.3 percent overall, hit 5-14 threes for 35.7 percent and pounded UVA on the boards 43-24.

Meanwhile, the Cavs hit just 25 percent of their shots, shot just 3-17 from behind the line for 17.6 percent and only Reece Beekman scored more than seven points with 15 - but he shot 4-16 and missed all three threes.

He still shot better than most of his teammates.

So the argument for Virginia as a worthy tournament team went up in smoke, thanks to, well, Virginia.

So back to the first game.

Wagner only played seven guys due to injuries and their starters all pulled heavy minutes: three played all 40, one played 29 and the other 21.

The Seahawks are strikingly confident though: guard Julian Brown said this about playing UNC Thursday: “They’re a great team, one of the best teams in the country. … I’m not taking anything from them. But to be honest, we don’t care what the name is, we’re gonna play our brand of basketball. We’re gonna come in there, and we’re gonna do what we do, win or lose. At the end of the day, we got confidence going into that game. And to be honest, we’re gonna put our toughness brand on display, regardless of the team that we play.”

One thing they do have that surprises us is a guy who is roughly the same size as Armando Bacot: sophomore Keynote Lewis is 6-9 and 255. He’s going to be an underdog in that matchup but he’s big enough to push back.

We can’t see it but the Seahawks are talking about Farleigh Dickinson last year and we’ve now seen two #1 seeds upset by #16 seeds in FDU over Purdue and UMBC over Virginia in 2018.

Speaking of Virginia, the Cavs lost to UMBC in the first round in 2018, won the title in 2019, missed the tourney like everyone else in 2020, went out in the first round in 2022 and 2023 and now, 2024. Not particularly inspiring really.

On Wednesday, Grambling takes on Montana State and Colorado gets Boise State. We have minimal knowledge of these teams so this basically guess work but we’ll take Montana State and Colorado. Colorado is probably a slightly safer pick because they had some higher-level competition in-conference during the season. We would keep an eye on Tra’Michael Moton though. He’s supposed to be a streaky shooter and a guy like that can blow everything up.

Either way, actually.

We’d give Montana State an edge because this is their third straight tournament appearance and those guys know the ropes.

As for Boise State, the Broncos have made the field 10 times and are 0-9 so far. Coach Leon Rice is a former Gonzaga assistant coach and Mark Few has great respect for him.

Like Montana State, Boise State has made the trip three straight times and that should count for something.

Worth noting: Boise State swept San Diego State and New Mexico during the MWC regular season.

But Colorado has Cody Williams, Jalen’s little brother, and he’s looking like a high lottery pick.

So we’d take the Buffs here.