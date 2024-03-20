YouTube Gold: Best Dunk Of The Year?

Whenever draft season rolls around, you get insanely different reports on people. For instance, Kyrie Irving was said to lack sufficient athleticism. So was Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green fell to the second round despite a brilliant grasp of the game. And in 2020, people suggested that while Anthony Edwards was a brilliant athlete, he might not ever be a great basketball player.

That one must sting in retrospect because while Anthony is indeed a superb athlete, he has also been named to the All-Star team twice and has also emerged as the leader and focal point of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He turns in great plays on a regular basis, including a block a few nights ago that was surreal.

With a 41” vertical, Edwards can get up with the best, but even by that standard, the dunk that he threw down over John Collins was surreal. Keep in mind that Collins, a former Wake Forest Demon Deacon, is 6-9. That was one of the best dunks we’ve seen in years and you have to wonder if his vertical is seriously underestimated.