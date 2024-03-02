Duke Blows Out Virginia By 25

We knew that Virginia was struggling on offense but we thought they might be able to stick around with their defense Saturday night. Well, that didn’t happen - their defense was atrocious too and Duke won going away, 73-48.

If you wondered whether or not Kyle Filipowski remembered what happened in Charlottesville last season, he settled that pretty quickly.

Filipowski personally outscored Virginia for much of the first half. He played with a burning intensity that helped light Duke on fire. The guy was just doing everything.

But it wasn’t just Filipowski and it wasn’t just offense. Duke was all over Virginia on defense: the Cavaliers hit just 6-26 in the opening stanza and failed to score from Ryan Dunn’s dunk at the 17:30 mark to 13:56 when Reece Beekman hit a layup with 13:56 to go.

Then Virginia went from another Beekman layup with 12:41 to 2:47 when Dunn dunked again.

Part of that is Virginia’s flawed offense, but part of that was Duke playing great.

Not good: great.

This team was crisp and aggressive and, for much of the first half, close to perfect.

The halftime score was 40-18 and Duke won the second half by 33-30, so you know Virginai is capable of better.

Even so, this one was well done by halftime - actually, well before that.

Duke limited Virginia to 17-55 overall (30.9 percent) and 5-17 (29.4) from deep. There were airballs and shot clock violations. There were foolish turnovers that didn’t help, and Duke had eight steals.

Filipowski was brilliant, as we said. We saw glimpses of his future NBA game Saturday night. He finished with 21 on 9-14 and had seven rebounds and some dazzling passes that unfortunately weren’t all converted.

Tyrese Proctor shot 6-8 for 15. He also had four rebounds and five assists. Jeremy Roach and Jeremy Roach had relatively quiet games and it did not matter. McCain had seven points and Roach had six.

Mark Mitchell was solid too with 10 points, five boards and two blocks.

In one sense though, the best thing about this game was the growth we saw from Sean Stewart and TJ Power. Stewart played 15 minutes and had six points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Oh, and just one foul, which was great to see. He did bounce the ball off of his knee on a fast break but Rome wasn’t built in a day.

For his part, Power hit two rainbow threes and played with a lot of aggression and confidence. If he can be a reliable offensive presence off the bench in March, that’s huge.

Let’s be clear-eyed about this game: Virginia stinks, at least by Tony Bennett’s high standard of recent years. However, it wasn’t just their stickiness. Yes, this team cannot hit an open layup at times, but the Bennett Way - both Tony and father Dick - lets the defense so thoroughly frustrate offenses that you can win 39-37 and still feel good about it.

That didn't happen here, didn’t even come close to happening. Duke dominated Virginia in a way that has rarely happened since Bennett took over in 2009.

Virginia, frankly, got embarrassed. Duke scored with ease. Duke picked off Virginia and ran in the open court and scored with ease. Duke handled the corners well despite the Pack Line focus on the corners and passed the ball ruthlessly inside.

Duke was devastating.

It was a memorable performance and it may bode well for the rest of March.

And they did it while Caleb Foster still has his foot in a boot and on a scooter.

We’ll have more on this one later. What a night in Cameron.