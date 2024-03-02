Harry Giles Update!

Duke product Harry Giles has been a fringe NBA player but he keeps working at it and now he’s on a two-way with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giles was drafted after his freshman year by Sacramento. He’s also been with Portland and Brooklyn In high school, he was compared to Chris Webber, but his knee problems have made his NBA life much more difficult.

The Lakers need front court depth due to injuries and he’ll get valuable insights from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He’ll also team up with fellow Brotherhood member Cam Reddish.

Lakers to sign former top prospect Harry Giles to two-way contract, per report

Lakers News: LA Makes Surprise Roster Cut To Make Room For Harry Giles Signing

Lakers agree to 2-way deal with F/C Giles

Harry Giles III agrees to two-way contract with Lakers

Lakers, Harry Giles Agree To Two-Way Contract

Lakers to sign Harry Giles III to bolster banged-up frontcourt