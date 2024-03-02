Andre Dawkins Update!

As you may remember, Andre Dawkins didn't always have an easy time at Duke. His sister died during his freshman year while traveling to a Duke game and it deeply affected him. He ended up stepping away from the team in 2012. He was listed as a redshirt but he wasn’t an active member of the team. He basically took a year to come to terms with his depression (no one gave us a diagnosis but it seems like a reasonable word to apply here) and then came back and finished up.

He had a long pro career overseas before injuries derailed that. In this article from the Oklahoman, he says that his injuries killed his passion for the game.

His wife took a job with the University of Oklahoma as an associate athletic director and he naturally moved with her.

One thing led to another and now Dawkins is coaching an Oklahoma City high school team, Mt. St. Mary’s, that’s doing quite well.

The Rockets are #10 in the state and his career record is 40-11. He’s building a really solid program.

The next question will be what he does if his success brings suitors. We could imagine Oklahoma gauging his interest, possibly Oklahoma State. Who knows?

What will he do if that happens?

It’ll be another interesting step in his basketball journey.