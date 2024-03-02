YouTube Gold: Michael Jordan Lights Up The Boston Celtics For 63

When Michael Jordan entered the NBA, it didn't take people long to realize that he was extraordinary. He was the Rookie of the Year in 1985 and in 1986, he had one of the greatest playoff games in NBA History, scoring 63 on a great Boston Celtics team and nearly leading his team to what would have been a remarkable win.

People don’t remember or understand just how great Boston was that year. That team played some of the purest basketball this world has ever seen. As great as they were though, they could not stop Jordan. This was not the first time America had seen his insane combination of talent, skill and immense competitive desire, but there had never been anything like this. He seemed like he was everywhere.

After the game, Bird said that it was like playing “God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

He also said this: “He was hitting outside shots, driving to the hole. We had about everyone on the team guarding him. He obviously was in a zone. He kept them in the game with big basket after big basket. We couldn’t stop him. We tried to shade him to help, everything. You were talking about a different type of talent.”