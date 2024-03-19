 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clemson Files Suit Against The ACC

Sad but almost inevitable

By JD King
/ new
Notre Dame v Clemson
CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 4: The Clemson Tigers logo is shown on a banner at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina.
Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Like Florida State, Clemson has filed suit against the ACC and the grant of rights it signed, along with FSU and the rest of the conference, willingly.

The university is claiming that the agreement, again that they willingly agreed to, is now “unconscionable” and “unenforceable.”

It’s hardly surprising but still bad. We understand why they’re doing it - the Big Ten and the SEC are making a huge amount of money - but a deal is a deal and a contract is a contract.

We’ll see how this ends up. Most likely there will be a suit and a countersuit and it will work its way through the system with two different decisions. Or the parties could just settle.

