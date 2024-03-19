Clemson Files Suit Against The ACC

Like Florida State, Clemson has filed suit against the ACC and the grant of rights it signed, along with FSU and the rest of the conference, willingly.

The university is claiming that the agreement, again that they willingly agreed to, is now “unconscionable” and “unenforceable.”

It’s hardly surprising but still bad. We understand why they’re doing it - the Big Ten and the SEC are making a huge amount of money - but a deal is a deal and a contract is a contract.

We’ll see how this ends up. Most likely there will be a suit and a countersuit and it will work its way through the system with two different decisions. Or the parties could just settle.