Kyle Filipowski Named All-American

Great news for Filipowski and Duke

By JD King
RALEIGH, NC - MARCH 04: Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) goes up for the reverse lay up during the college basketball game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils on March 4, 2024 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kyle Filipowski has had a terrific two years in Durham and now he’s been named as a second-team All-American player.

That’s a pretty incredibly accomplishment because obviously he’s seen as one of the ten best players in NCAA basketball. Since there are about 3,000 players in the NCAA, we think, that’s kind of the definition of elite.

It’s a nice honor to get right before the NCAA tournament starts.

Filipowski has really improved across the course of the season. He’s had some ups and downs, but he’s proven that he’s able to play physically with anyone and his post moves and passing have moved to another level entirely. We look forward to seeing what he does in the tournament.

