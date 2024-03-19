Tuesday’s First Four Predictions: Howard And Virginia

We tend to think of the tournament starting on Thursday but of course the play-in games start on Tuesday and Wednesday and on Tuesday, we see Howard playing Wagner and Virginia gets Colorado State.

Howard of course is coached by former Blue Devil Kenny Blakeney, one of three of Mike Krzyzewski’s former players coaching in the tournament (the other two are Chris Collins and Jon Scheyer). We don’t know a whole lot about Wagner except that we’d guess, given Wagner’s history with Duke, that Blakeney will make sure his team doesn’t take the Seahawks lightly.

Interestingly, Wagner is coached by Donald Copeland who played for Dan Hurley at St. Anthony’s. He’s been there for two years and has a winning record, which is not easy at Wagner.

Then again, Blakeney played for two legendary coaches in Morgan Wootten at DeMatha and Coach K at Duke.

We’d take Wagner in this one.

Virginia and Colorado State is a more interesting game. Virginia has struggled all season offensively and at times defensively, but they’ve gotten more or less gotten back to Virginia’s normal level on that end.

The Rams average 76.8 ppg but the molasses Pack Line defense will almost certainly limit that. And unfortunately, CSU doesn’t shoot threes well either. Maybe they can score in transition.

Anyway, we’d like to think Virginia will keep the Rams at around 50 points or so as per usual. The question is whether the Cavs can still score enough to win. And as we saw in D.C., foul shooting is potentially a disaster area for Tony Bennett’s team: they are shooting just 63.7 percent from the line and only Isaac McKneely (84.7 percent), Reece Beekman (73.9 percent) and Jake Groves (72.0 percent) are shooting above 65 percent from the line.

Bennett’s offense relies on minimizing turnovers, intelligent shot selection (and hitting those shots) and making free throws. The chances of this particular Virginia team making a deep run are pretty minimal, but could they beat Colorado State?

Yes they could.

And then they’d get an uneasy reunion with former Wahoo Kadin Shedrick, now a Longhorn, on Thursday.