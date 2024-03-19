YouTube Gold: Khaman Maluach Interview

When Khaman Maluach committed to Duke on March 6th, it was the capstone on a tremendous class by Jon Scheyer - his third in a row, actually.

He joins Isaiah Evans, Cooper Flagg, Darren Harris, Patrick Ngongba and Kon Knueppel in the 2024 class for the Blue Devils.

This is the first interview we’ve seen with him and as you’ll see, he handles himself well. He talks about visiting the various schools he checked out, how the NBA’s Basketball Academy works, moving from soccer to basketball and much more.

He talks about getting a late start in the game and that he realizes he needs to work hard to catch up.

Among other things, he says that he had to walk two miles just to get to the court he started playing on.

He comes across as a bright and humble guy who has a realistic assessment of where he is and what he needs to do to achieve his goals.

And by the way he makes it clear that he won’t be in college for too long so enjoy him while he is.