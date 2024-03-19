The ACC’s NCAA Tournament History

NC State’s glorious 5-game run to the 2024 ACC title is unlikely to be duplicated any time soon, if ever. Since the NCAA began seeding its field in 1979, allowing multiple entrants from the same league, few ACC teams earned berths simply by sweeping through the league tournament on one long, magical weekend.

Oddly, the most scrutinized previous advance via the league’s automatic bid also was executed by NC State. In 1983, Jim Valvano’s Wolfpack in many eyes secured an NCAA invitation by beating the ACC’s top two seeds to earn the league’s reserved spot. Then the “Cardiac Pack” tight-roped to win six more games en route to the NCAA championship.

Since those days the ACC men certainly have enjoyed more ups than downs in postseason play.

Recently, though, the downs in seeding have predominated, reflecting continued diminution of ACC prowess, at least in popular estimation. Where once it was routine, other than in 2017 and 2018 it’s been nearly 15 years since a majority of ACC members were included in the NCAA field.

The league has added eight members since 1992 (and lost Maryland), presumably padding its prospects for success. Next season the ACC adds Cal, SMU and Stanford. Yet those schools’ victories would qualify as oddities, not breakthroughs.

The only historic win of note possible by a longstanding ACC also-ran might belong to Clemson, a founding member with a mere two appearances in an ACC Tournament final. NCAA success by the six-seeded Tigers, who take on No. 11 New Mexico, doesn’t figure to make a major ripple on the football-focused campus sited on secessionist John Calhoun’s former plantation.

Meanwhile in 34 years only four ACC additions advanced to the Final Four — Georgia Tech in 1990 and 2004, Syracuse in 2016, and Miami in 2023.

From 2011 through 2014 the ACC totally failed to see a team reach the Final Four. That was a record modern drought, recently obscured by a braggadocious ad campaign that echoes the “Evolve to Excellence” slogan of Purdue Pharma, maker of the addictive and highly lucrative OxyContin pain drug.

Lately, though, even with an infusion of new ACC members, among them former NCAA champions Louisville and Syracuse (with Cal, a 1959 champ on-deck) things haven’t gone so well for the conference.

For the third year in a row a mere third of the ACC’s members (5 of 15) were selected to participate in the NCAAs. That’s the most sparse representation in more than a decade.

A handful of league teams were seeded among the top 16 in each of the last three years – UNC as a No. 1 this March, Virginia as a No.4 in 2023 and Duke as a second seed in 2022 and a No. 4 in 2024.

Without getting into the merits of each ACC school’s case for inclusion, this bid-rate seemed inordinately low. Of six power conferences (counting the Big East), only the Pac-12 was awarded fewer bids (4) in 2023. The Big East matched the ACC with 5, including UConn, the eventual national champion.

The league’s top seed in 2023, No.4 Virginia, went out in its NCAA opener for the second time in three tournaments since winning the 2019 national championship. The third year after winning it all in NCAA play, UVa was 2-1 in the 2022 NIT.

Four years later, the Cavaliers are seeded a generous 10th in the NCAA field. As evidenced against NC State in the 2024 ACC Tournament, execrable free throw shooting (.637, a teachable skill), figures to be a fatal flaw.

Meanwhile in ‘22 the eighth-seed Tar Heels topped the No.4 Blue Devils in the 2022 Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching swan song. Then Hubert Davis’ first UNC club was edged by Kansas in the NCAA championship contest. This year’s Heels are the top seed in the West.

The ACC reached 75 percent participation in 1986, 1987, 1989 and 1991 when it had eight teams, proving once again that more is not necessarily better. In three of those years, Duke made the Final Four (not ’87).

The league dipped below 55.6 percent of its members in the NCAAs only once between 1980 and 1998.

But in 1995, when four ACC teams tied for first at 12-4 during the regular season (Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest), no one else got in. Things have gone downhill even more precipitously during this century — a majority of ACC members were selected a mere 6 times in 24 NCAA tournaments (25 percent), hardly a ringing endorsement as expansion morphed into dilution.

A smattering of ACC teams were recently seeded among the top four in their NCAA regions. That subtle sign of respect previously peaked in ’99 when the trio that did get invited – Duke, Maryland and North Carolina — were seeded No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The 2020 tournament promised similarly heavy ACC representation, but COVID put an end to that. This year Duke and UNC are alone among the top 16.