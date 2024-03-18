We’ve taken some time to review the NCAA Tournament brackets and Duke’s road, so we have more thoughts on Episode 612.

We begin by taking a further look at Duke’s potential path to the Final Four and a national championship, and we examine our early brackets to identify some of the potential upsets that could get you ahead on your tournament challenges. Jason and Donald then offer their early Final Four picks and who they think will be cutting down the nets in Glendale.

After the break, we do a further look at the Duke team and discuss some things that have been happening within the program over the past few days as they prepare for the tournament. Jason and Donald discuss how some soul searching could be good for the Blue Devils as they prepare for their 1st Round game against Vermont. We then close with some kudos for the Duke Women’s team, who are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. That includes our affiliate partnerships, from Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) and Fanatics to the NBA Store, NFL Shop, and even Fubo TV. And...we have some more coming! Save some cash on the latest gear or follow the Blue Devils on the go by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!