An Early Look At Duke’s 2024 NCAA Opponent Vermont And Some Other ACC Thoughts

Duke opens against NCAA play against Vermont on Friday in the Barclays Center and while everyone assumes that it should be an easy victory, there’s no reason to assume that it will be.

Vermont is coached by John Becker and you may remember that in 2013, his Vermont team came within a whisker of a stunning upset of Duke - in Cameron.

Duke won 91-90 but only because the Catamounts failed to get a shot off on their last possession. Duke also had a 15 point lead and Vermont shot 64.8 percent - again, in Cameron.

They were magnificent. Not bad for a buy game.

Don’t think the program has forgotten either.

Jon Scheyer joined the staff the following year so he wasn’t necessarily involved in the near disaster but he’s surely aware of the game.

This year, the Catamounts are 28-6 and not only are they a confident team, but they are experienced as well: Becker has five seniors, three juniors and three sophomores. He also has five freshmen.

The primary rotation is TJ Long (junior), Shamir Bogues (junior), Aaron Deloney (senior), TJ Hurley (sophomore), Idler Ayo-Faleye (junior), Nick Fiorillo (senior), Matt Veretto (senior), Sam Alamatu (sophomore) Jace Roquemore (senior) and Brenton Mill (senior).

We’ll get into things more before Friday, but as you can see, there’s not a freshman in the main rotation and only two sophomores and that’s a huge advantage.

And you can be sure of this too: they’ve seen that Duke has struggled down the stretch and they can imagine beating the Devils. So they’ll need to come out and prove who they are.

A lot of people look at the South regional bracket and think wow...Houston...Kentucky...Wisconsin...that’s a really tough bracket!

And it’s true, there are some very good teams in the South. But there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

First, as always, half the teams will be gone by Friday night and some will be higher seeds. It’s just the nature of the beast.

And second, things are not always as they seem. Houston has some serious injury problems that might limit their upside and a couple of other highly seeded teams have really struggled to get past the first weekend in the last few years.

Things will look very different by Friday evening. And of course there are no guarantees for Duke either.

As far as the other ACC teams go, we were surprised that the conference got five teams in. All of the “experts” saw four. We thought Pitt was a worthy team but they weren’t included (and the Panthers turned down the NIT later in the evening).

NC State earned its way in with a magnificent run in the ACC Tournament but the reality is that first it was an exhausting five days and this is not a deep team. DJ Burns has been brilliant but he’s never been well conditioned and his recovery period is not likely to be quick. Additionally DJ Horne played through an injury and Casey Morsell played Saturday despite having a groin injury.

The margin of error is really thin for the Pack. You don’t want to rule them out but it’s hard to imagine them sustaining that level of play.

UNC has a tough road too. We liked what we saw of Mississippi State in the SEC tournament. They’re an aggressive defensive team. Their coach, Chris Jans, got his first job at Bowling Green and was gone pretty quickly after an unsavory incident at a bar.

He goes back with Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes, a fellow Iowan, and worked for Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.

He’s a good game coach as we saw against Auburn over the weekend.

Michigan State is Michigan State. It hasn’t been a great season for the Spartans but you know what Tom Izzo will bring. UNC would probably do better against Michigan State than they would against Mississippi State.

Saint Mary’s is a tough program and Grand Canyon is too. As of now we’d be tempted to be on the winner there to knock out the winner of Alabama vs. Charleston but we’ll come back to that.

Clemson and New Mexico is interesting. Richard Pitino has found new live in Albuquerque but our hunch right now is that Baylor will take out Colgate and then win the next game. But don’t sell Clemson short. The Tigers are no joke.

Virginia gets a play-in game against Colorado State. We’ve been following Niko Medved since he was at Furman where he made a good impression. He made less of an impression at Drake but that’s water under the bridge. He’s a solid coach but Virginia is something that is really hard to prepare for. You can see it but until you experience it, it’s hard to simulate. And it’s very hard to make great decisions with the pressure that defense puts on you. If you let it rush you into bad decisions, the game is basically over.

Here’s something worth noting: if the Cavaliers do win, they’ll see former Wahoo Kadin Shedrick and that could be interesting to say the least.

People are talking about a possible UNC-Arizona matchup as well, which would mean an encounter with former Tar Heel Caleb Love, but that could only be in the regional finals and the odds are decent that it won’t happen. It would be fun if it did though.

Three former Blue Devils have their teams in the field: Jon Scheyer of course, Kenny Blakeney with Howard and Chris Collins brought his Northwestern Wildcats are back again.

Howard is 18-16 but it’s March. They have a reasonable shot of beating Wagner but getting past UNC is going to be extremely difficult.

As for Collins, he’s done a great job at Northwestern again but he’s got a really tough path. FAU is a very tough team and they had a great run last year, getting to the Final Four. They’re beatable but you have to play really well to do it. And if you do, your prize is UConn. and UConn is a load.

However, Northwestern has given Purdue all it could handle lately so there’s hope.