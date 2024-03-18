 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: UNC Fan Rage

He has a lot of good points actually but the rage is the best part here.

By JD King
North Carolina v NC State
 WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Cormac Ryan #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts to a call in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Championship Game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

One of the absolute best follows on Twitter/X is Carolina Meltdown. All it is is a guy poaching posts from the Inside Carolina boards after UNC loses and it’s brilliantly funny. Some of them are sincerely funny from people who have a sense of humor but an awful lot are just from people who can’t deal with a loss or are having, well, a meltdown.

Here are a couple of quick examples:

  • “I don’t want hear kudos about State. They did not win, we lost.”
  • “I want to dominate Dook in every single category possible. We had a chance to pull closer to them in total ACC tournament championships tonight, and pissed away a great opportunity. Hubert inherited Roy’s inability to win this tournament”
  • “What I didn’t like: A depleted and bad State team stomping our **** in a championship game. What I liked: Nothing”

Anyway, we mention it because it’s a really fun follow and also because it reminds us of tonight’s You Tube Gold. We have no idea who this guy is, but our impression is he’s a UNC fan and he’s not at all happy about what he saw against NC State. And he picks it apart pretty brutally.

It’s fun but one small piece of advice: he’s pretty upset so you might want to keep the volume low if you’re around other people.

