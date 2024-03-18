YouTube Gold: UNC Fan Rage

One of the absolute best follows on Twitter/X is Carolina Meltdown. All it is is a guy poaching posts from the Inside Carolina boards after UNC loses and it’s brilliantly funny. Some of them are sincerely funny from people who have a sense of humor but an awful lot are just from people who can’t deal with a loss or are having, well, a meltdown.

Here are a couple of quick examples:

“I don’t want hear kudos about State. They did not win, we lost.”

“I want to dominate Dook in every single category possible. We had a chance to pull closer to them in total ACC tournament championships tonight, and pissed away a great opportunity. Hubert inherited Roy’s inability to win this tournament”

“What I didn’t like: A depleted and bad State team stomping our **** in a championship game. What I liked: Nothing”

Anyway, we mention it because it’s a really fun follow and also because it reminds us of tonight’s You Tube Gold. We have no idea who this guy is, but our impression is he’s a UNC fan and he’s not at all happy about what he saw against NC State. And he picks it apart pretty brutally.

It’s fun but one small piece of advice: he’s pretty upset so you might want to keep the volume low if you’re around other people.