DBR Podcast #611 - March Madness Is Here!

The path is now known. Duke’s journey to reach the college basketball promised land begins in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night against the Vermont Catamounts. There is no more room for “we need to learn from this” or “that’s something we can work on.” From here on out, it is win or go home. And that is what makes March Madness the greatest event in sports.

The Duke Basketball Roundup brings you our take on the brackets, starting with Duke’s draw but then expanding out to look at how all the ACC teams are placed in the field. Jason and Donald will have a full preview of the Vermont game coming up in the next 24 hours but this is their initial take on Duke earning a 4 seed and what lies ahead for the Blue Devils.

The podcast gang also dives into the just completed ACC Tournament, an event that saw NC State do the unthinkable and win 5 games in 5 days. There are some crazy stat and facts to come out of the weekend and the DBR Podcast gives you all the details.