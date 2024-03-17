2024 NCAA Tournament: Duke Is #4 In The South, Will Open With Vermont

UConn #1 in the East. They’ll face the winner of FAU vs. Northwestern in the 8-9 game which means Chris Collins and company will have to go through a major obstacle just to get to a bigger obstacle. It’s a tough draw for the Wildcats.

Houston gets #1 in the South. Duke is #4 in the South Regional and will face #13 Vermont. You may recall that Vernont nearly beat Duke in Cameron several years ago. We’ll have more on Vermont a bit later.

Also in the South: NC State is #11 and they’ll open with #6 Texas Tech.

And additionally in the South: Marquette is #2 and they’ll get Western Kentucky in their opener. Kentucky is #3 and the Wildcats get #13 Oakland.

We don’t know a lot about Florida, Boise State or Colorado yet but we’ll see.

Marquette has an issue with Tyler Kolek’s health so that’s a major factor, at least potentially.

Wisconsin has been looking pretty solid so let’s do some more research on JMU and we’ll come back to this one.

Purdue gets #1 in the Midwest and opens with the Montana State/Grambling winner. Utah State is the #8 seed and they get #9 TCU.

Gonzaga did get in after all with a #5 seed and they get Will Wade’s impressive turnaround team McNeese State. That looks fun.

Kansas is #4 and the Jayhawks open with Samford.

South Carolina is the #6 seed in the Midwest and gets #11 Oregon.

Creighton will be #3 and they play #14 Akron.

Texas is #7 and the Longhorns get either Virginia or Colorado State. Tennessee is the #2 seed and the Vols will start out with #15 Saint Peter’s. Look out!

UNC gets #1 in the West and will open with either Kenny Blakeney’s Howard or Wagner.

Mississippi State is the #8 and they’ll see #9 Michigan State.

Saint Mary’s is the #5 seed and the Gaels open with #12 Grand Canyon.

Alabama gets the #4 spot and they’ll see Charleston, the #13 seed.

Clemson is in the West at #6 and they’ll get the #11 Lobos in Memphis.

Baylor is #3 in the West and they’ll brush up against #14 Colgate.

Dayton is the #7 seed and the Flyers start with #10 Nevada.

Arizona is #2. The Wildcats will play #15 Long Beach State, where Dan Monson just got fired and started winning right after he did.

We’ll have more on the field soon.