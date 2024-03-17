Bracketology Chaos

The NCAA Tournament is mostly set at the top with the various bracketologists more or less agreeing that the top four seeds are going to be Purdue, UConn, Houston and UNC.

But three of those four lost on Saturday, including a shocking beatdown of Houston by Iowa State and beyond those demolition jobs, a bunch of other teams lost too, which means that the committee lost a lot of sleep and didn’t get to hit the snooze buttons on their phones this morning either.

Let’s take a look at the damage.

Temple took out Florida Atlantic and now the auto seed for the American will go to either the Owls or UAB.

Temple is 16-19 and also apparently under investigation for point shaving.

Oregon won the final PAC-12 tournament after upsetting Arizona in the semis and of course NC State won the ACC. Neither team was likely to get a bid; now two schools are going to get bumped out of the field as a result.

One of them might be Virginia. Another could be Chris Collins’ Northwestern. Pitt is likely to be pushed out as well. Could FAU fall out completely? We’ll see.

We’re also not likely to see Indiana State which is a shame because that team is a lot of fun and quite dangerous.

As for the ACC, Duke, UNC, Clemson and now NC State are all almost certainly in.

Did you see the video of Kent State coach Rob Senderoff after Julius Rollins had a brain fart and intentionally fouled Akron’s Greg Tribble, costing the Golden Flashes the MAC championship?

A lot of people were reacting like that as the Pack complicated things on the bubble, including possibly Virginia’s Tony Bennett. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo probably threw up his hands too. Rick Pitino and Shaheen Holloway also probably saw St. John’s (tough break for AD Mike Cragg, who used to work for Duke) and Seton Hall pushed off the bubble.

There’s going to controversy as always and when you see quality teams like Pitt, Texas A&M and Northwestern all possibly left out.

Whoever is close with no cigar is going to be understandably upset, but you have to compete to get a bid, much less to win the damn thing, and other teams have done better.

The next step is to complain and demand that the field be expanded to accommodate the bubble teams.

It’s understandable but it’s a bad idea. Frankly 68 is pushing it. The First Four has turned out to be compelling at times but these teams are marginal and it’s rare for anyone to mount a significant run from the First Four. However, Syracuse got to the Sweet Sixteen in 2018 and VCU (2011) and UCLA (2021) got to the Final Four, so it’s not impossible. However, almost everyone loses in the first or second game so those three are considerable exceptions.

The tournament, as it is, is magical and this weekend is just a prelude. And no offense to the women’s side, but it has not yet achieved the kind of parity we see in the men’s tournament. The gap between higher seeds and lower seeds is still considerable.

Last year in the men’s tournament we saw upsets like #13 Furman over #4 Virginia, #15 Princeton over #2 Arizona and #11 Pitt over #6 Iowa State and most impressively, #16 Farleigh Dickinson over #1 Purdue.

Given the absolutely chaos we’ve seen this weekend, you just have no idea of how delirious things are going to get.