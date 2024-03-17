Isaiah Evans’ Big Weekend Continues With A State Championship

Future Blue Devil Isaiah Evans is having a pretty great week. After winning North Carolina’s Mr. Basketball on Friday, Evans led North Mecklenburg to the state championship Saturday, 57-47 over Wilmington’s New Hanover.

And look what he said afterwards: “This means everything to me. Going to a private school somewhere across the world and winning meaningless games doesn’t really do anything for me. This is fulfilling. We put in real hours, time, sweat and blood for this. This wasn’t something we just woke up one day and decided we wanted to do. We decided before the season what we wanted to do and said this was what we were going to complete.”

You have to admire his sense of loyalty. His coach Duane Lewis certainly does:

“I can get onto him as much as I can anyone else. He could have gone anywhere, and everyone knows that. But he wanted to stay here. He knows the history here; he knows the former players and he is a part of them. He has been a joy to coach. Will I ever get another one? I don’t know.”

His talent is what got Evans offers from dozens of schools but it sounds like his character may be his defining trait.