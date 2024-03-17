YouTube Gold: Cooper Flagg And Kon Knueppel Face Off

People tend not to think about it, but players on college teams generally know each other pretty well. Sometimes they are from the same schools or home towns but generally it’s because they all get some much exposure in AAU ball. Take Paolo Banchero for an example. He knows all the guys from Seattle who were in his age range and he met players from around the country at Peach Jam and what not.

It’s just the way that summer ball has worked for a good while now.

So it’s not really a surprise to see future Blue Devils Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel go at it at the Top 100 camp.

As you’ll see in this video, they’re both gifted offensive players but Flagg is ahead at this point defensively.

Knueppel is certainly an offensive talent but he’ll probably have to put some time in on defense to earn his minutes early. If not he’ll get them later. the guy is going to play.

And for last least his first year at Duke, he’ll have some backup as 7-2 big man Khaman Maluach will clean up a lot - as will Flagg, Sean Stewart and Patrick Ngongba.