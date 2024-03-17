NC State Pulls Off A Five-Day Miracle

Where do you even start?

What NC State did in the ACC Tournament was obviously historic. Who wins five games in five days? Who wins five games in five days with a 275 lb. center who is basically a part-time marvel and the star guard overcoming an injury?

It’s just an incredible accomplishment.

And while beating Duke was surely sweet, taking out the Tar Heels in the championship game was probably sweeter for State fans, particularly since UNC has been treating them like annoying little brothers for years. Well, little brother got some payback Saturday night.

For State fans, who last got to celebrate an ACC title in 1987 when Jim Valvano pulled off an unlikely run through the tournament after a tumultuous season, this must have been an amazing experience.

That tournament was also held in the DMV (in Landover, not D.C. proper), and the Pack cruised over Tobacco Road with wins over Duke, Wake Forest and UNC.

But that was just four years after the miracle run to the national title in 1983. Jimmy V was still healthy. The future was bright.

Look at everything that has happened since then. There’s no point in even listing it all but State fans - Triangle fans - call it NC State stuff when they’re being polite and something else when they’re not.

It has felt cursed at times. Oh, there have been moments, upsets and some happy moments. But there was also the punishing times after Valvano was forced out, the Les Robinson Invitational era, the Herb Sendek era, the Sidney Lowe era and getting sucked into the Adidas scandal. And Mark Gottfried? Ugh.

Kevin Keatts hasn’t been hit as hard but State did have that bizarre game against Virginia Tech that saw the Pack score just 24 points to 47 for the Hokies. In 2019! With a shot clock!

NC State shi- er, stuff.

And even just recently, the Wolfpack came into the tournament with a four-game losing streak and Keatts was probably feeling some pressure.

In D.C. though, the Pack beat Louisville and Syracuse comfortably, survived Duke, then got a miraculous shot to put the Virginia game into overtime and then went all Cardiac Pack from there. Much like the epic 1983 run, Virginia helped out by hitting just 54.5 percent of their free throws including some critical ones down the stretch.

But surely they’d be too tired for UNC, which had established itself as the cream of the ACC crop, right?

No way Burns could be productive five nights in a row, not when he’s hauling that kind of weight around.

No offense to Burns, because watching him is fun unless he’s playing against your team, but you can visibly see that he’s overweight. We assumed he would just wear out. But he didn't.

Burns hit 9-12 against UNC and more than held his own against Armando Bacot, who finished with 18 points and 12 boards.

Bacot, who boasted earlier this season that “the ACC runs through me” couldn’t stop Burns. Burns has no meaningful vertical but he’s really wide and he knows how to use his body to get a shot off. You have to jump high enough to overcome the distance he puts between you and the ball and Bacot wasn’t good enough to do it. Zion Williamson might have been able to, but not many guys could. If you've ever played against a guy built like that you know what it’s like. He just bulls his way in, and what can you do?

Not much. The body is too wide, the shot too high. You can’t get to it.

The truth is, rather than the ACC running through Bacot, Burns personally ran through him. And he also had some absolutely brilliant passes. He has a great intuitive understanding of the angles and physics of the game.

Consider too that Horne came into the tournament with an injury and that Casey Morsell played through a groin injury Saturday. That’s pretty amazing in its own right.

RJ Davis did score 30, but he shot just 10-26 overall and 4-13 from behind the line. Cormac Ryan scored just eight and Harrison Ingram, who has been a devastating weapon for the Tar Heels at times this season, had just 10 points on 3-11/3-9 and only three rebounds.

His counterpart Mohamed Diarra, who is required to fast for Ramadan, had 14 rebounds.

This team showed real grit in the first three games, had an astonishing break against Virginia and then beat UNC on pure heart. We’d rather it have been Duke of course, but against the Cavaliers State looked like a team of destiny and they proved it against the Tar Heels. We couldn’t be happier for our long-suffering Wolfpack friends. Congratulations to you all.

And among those who deserve congrats and kudos, aside from the players, well, there are a couple at least.

For Kevin Keatts, who might have been on the hot seat at the end of the season, that’s truly over and there’s no choice even if State really did want to can him: his contract apparently gives him a significant raise for winning the ACC Tournament and an automatic two-year extension. So ice off that hot seat.

And another guy who we’re truly happy for is broadcaster Gary Hahn.

It only seems like he’s been behind the mic forever. Hahn came to Raleigh in 1990 and he’s been a wonderful presence on the radio. It might sound like faint praise to say he’s (by industry standards anyway) quiet and competent, but it’s also true.

Steady might be a better word. He’s pretty much unflappable. Given what Duke and UNC have accomplished since Valvano was forced out, State has always gotten less attention, but he’s just as good as Woody Durham or Bob Harris. We’ve always enjoyed listening to him.

He gets to go out on a rather significant high note. We’ll have to see how State does in the NCAA Tournament, and that won’t be easy. First it’s going to take a while to get over five games in five days and second Horne and Morsell are banged up.

Whatever happens there though nothing can overshadow what State accomplished this weekend and he got to tell the story. He’s always come across as a good man so we’re very happy that he gets a joyous note like this near the end of his run.

And for DJ Horne: are you kidding? The hometown kid came home and did this? He was understandably emotional after the tournament. Who gets to do that? It’s another wonderful story.

After watching this joyous and passionate run, it reminds you of why basketball is the best of all sports. Nothing else can provide this kind of intensity and drama and intimacy. Nothing else can come close.

So if you’ll excuse us, after a tournament like that, there’s only one thing to do: it’s time to watch Hoosiers. There’s more insane basketball coming and it’s time to get ready.