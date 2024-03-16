Future Blue Devil Isaiah Evans Wins NC’s Mr. Basketball (Again)

Future Blue Devil Isaiah Evans has had a spectacular senior season at North Mecklenburg and now the rising star has won the North Carolina Mr. Basketball for the second straight year.

At Duke, he’s going to be part of a massively talented team featuring a number of superb shooters. It’s going to be a lot of fun watching him. But just how good is he?

Well, here’s what former UNC star Antawn Jamison had to say about Evans: “He had a lot of buzz and I couldn’t wait to see him live. His mental makeup is something I haven’t seen in a high school player in a while. I haven’t seen a jump shot like that from a high school kid in a long time. Those are the kind of shots you’re going to be making on the elite level. Even though he picked the wrong school to go to and develop his talents in college, I’ve got nothing but respect. There’s only been a couple of players that wowed me the first time I saw them. Zion Williamson is one of those guys, and he’s definitely up there, to be able to showcase that type of talent and shoot the ball like that.“

