2024 ACC Tournament Roundup - The Tar Heels Will Meet A Miracle In The Finals

In Friday’s ACC Tournament semi-finals, UNC beat Pitt 72-65 and NC State’s Michael O’Connell hit a miracle three to put NC State into overtime where DJ Burns polished off Virginia like an after-dinner bon-bon as the Pack advanced 73-65.

If no one else has said it yet: the Cardiac Pack is back!

This was an amazing game, one that ACC fans will talk about for a long time to come because it looked like Virginia had it in well in hand. The Cavs were up by six with :52 left when Reece Beekman split a pair of free throws. Then Ryan Dunn fouled Casey Morsell on a three point attempt and he hit all three to cut the lead to 58-55.

Andrew Rohde missed a three with :22 left and then Morsell missed his own three. O’Connell put Isaac McKneely on the line with :06 left and McKneely, who is a tremendous shooter, missed the front end.

O’Connell got the ball from Morsell and then he came down and hit a rainbow to top all rainbows. It was so high that in some pictures it’s completely out of the frame.

Then he banked it in.

And in overtime, DJ Burns took control. A man that size should not be that light on his feet. Zion Williamson is three inches shorter and weighs about 10 lbs. more, but he’s a genetic freak. Burns is just a big kid who has never managed to whip himself into tremendous physical shape. You can see the rolls under his jersey.

Didn’t matter a bit.

He was there at the end and he was dancing like Ali and had a very soft touch on his shots.

But it wasn’t always about finesse.

There was a shot after his post-game interview of him setting a screen and just taking out the Virginia defender.

It’s almost like the famous Kobe Bryant move where he just ran over his Lakers teammate Pau Gasol in the Beijing Olympic Games just to make a point: you’re not my teammate now and I will kill you to win this game.

Enter DJ.

Burns hit the guy and hit him hard, then just glared at him. It was almost more a sumo move honestly, but message sent and received: the paint belonged to Burns and the night belonged to the Pack.

In the undercard, Pitt was certainly game. The Panthers led for much of the first half and were down just 35-33 at halftime and never let the Tar Heels get very far away.

They did build a lead though and mostly kept it. Pitt tied the game 62-62 with 4:25 left but RJ Davis hit a three, then Armando Bacot got a foul shot and Davis hit another three and UNC was up 69-62.

Pitt would only score once more when Carlton Carrington hit a three with :54 left.

Blake Hinson, who has been very productive this season, scored just five points and missed all of his three point attempts. Carrington finished with 24 and fellow freshman guard Jaland Lowe had 17.

Side note: we’ve raved about Notre Dame’s freshman backcourt a lot but Pitt’s is also damned good. And Duke’s freshmen Jared McCain and Caleb Foster are just as good. It’s pretty remarkable to have three sets of freshmen guards that are that promising.

So Saturday sets up a finals between UNC and State and it should wake up some ghosts. Everett Case laid the foundations for ACC basketball. Norm Sloan and Jim Valvano both had historic teams at NC State and even Herb Sendek and Sidney Lowe had great runs.

But NC State hasn’t won an ACC championship since 1987 which, by the way, was another miraculous run.

The program has a proud history but it’s been a while since the Wolfpack had anything much to brag about. Winning five games in five days is not going to be easy, but State has a history of magical runs. We’re not sure they can add to that Saturday - Carolina is playing pretty well - but you can’t rule it out.

One thing to keep in mind: Mohamed Diarra and Ben Middlebrooks have both been playing very well in D.C. Middlebrooks had 12 points and six boards against Virginia while Diarra, who is fasting for Ramadan, had nine points and 12 boards. Toss in Burns’s 19 points and five boards and State’s bigs put up 40 points and pulled down 23 rebounds.

For the tournament, Diarra has picked up four rebounds against Louisville, then 14 against Syracuse, 16 against Duke and the 12 Friday against Virginia.

In the first regular season game against UNC, Diarra scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds while Middlebrooks had two points and two boards.

In the rematch, Diarra, who had moved into the starting lineup, had four points and eight boards while Middlebrooks had four points and five rebounds.

Those two guys have taken their games to a different level but so has State in general. Fatigue is going to be an issue, especially for Burns, but this is not the same team we saw even a week ago and their confidence has to be sky high right now. And among other things, if Keatts was on the hot seat, he’s off it after this.

ACC Championship Action

NC State vs. UNC || 8:30 || ESPN