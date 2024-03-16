YouTube Gold: A Miracle Shot Puts NC State In The 2024 ACC Tournament Finals

Well there’s only one choice for this morning’s YouTube Gold: Michael O’Connell’s stunning shot to put the NC State-Virginia game into overtime.

What can you possibly say about a shot like that? Yes, it was the product of skill, of thousands of hours of practice and imagination, of seeing how the ball comes off your fingers at different angles not to mention the hours upon hours of running, lifting and conditioning.

But it was also an incredibly lucky shot. The arc was insane. The circumstances were crazy. But the kid had the dream moment, the one that every kid runs through in the driveway or at the park. Time is running out, the ball comes to him, he dribbles and launches a shot as the clock winds down...it’s up! Time runs out as it drops through the net! The crowd goes wild!

O’Connell just lived out every kids dream. Congratulations to him and to the Wolfpack.