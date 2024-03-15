We don’t like these episodes, but we have to do it. The ACC Tournament ended in abrupt fashion last night with Duke’s loss to NC State, and Jason and Donald discuss what went wrong on Episode 610.

Donald was at the game and after speaking with pride about the many listeners who he met in DC, he and Jason have to discuss the product on the floor and how it was not a great performance. The many headlines we received reflected some of our feelings about the game. There was some good in this game, namely the play of Kyle Filipowski as well as the play of Mark Mitchell. We comment on how they did during the game to carry Duke at times to keep them in it.

After the break, we discuss everything that went wrong in DC, from the lack of urgency and competitive fire to the shooting woes and lack of production from several players. We spend a lot of time on what Duke needs to do to improve. The NCAA Tournament is almost here, and the next loss will end our season. We offer predictions on where we think the Selection Committee will place us, but of course we will examine the full bracket when it’s released on Sunday night.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. That includes our affiliate partnerships, from Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) and Fanatics to the NBA Store, NFL Shop, and even Fubo TV. And...we have some more coming! Save some cash on the latest gear or follow the Blue Devils on the go by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!