2024 ACC Tournament Roundup - On To Friday

In Thursday’s ACC Tournament Action, UNC clobbered Florida State, 92-67, Pitt took out Wake Forest 81-69, while Boston College fell to Virginia in overtime 66-60.

It was a nice run for BC and they were close to beating Virginia too, but when the ‘Hoos caught up late, you kind of thought, well, I’ve seen this movie before.

And that’s what happened: Virginia shut down Boston College for pretty much the last five minutes until Mason Madsen hit a shot to put the game in overtime.

And in overtime, only Claudell Harris scored for the Eagles. So basically, except for two shots, Virginia shut BC down for 10 minutes. That’s impressive, not least of all because UVA hasn’t really been shutting teams down like it has for almost all of the Tony Bennett era.

Florida State gave UNC two tight games during the regular season and hung around for about 15 minutes in this one, but the Tar Heels shot ahead by 16 at the half and never looked back.

UNC controlled the backboards like the US controlled the skies at Normandy, outrebounding the ‘Noles 48-22. Offensively it was 17-7. Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot both got 10 each. No one from FSU got more than four.

It was UNC’s sixth straight win and they’re playing really well. If they keep this up, they certainly have to be favored for the Final Four.

As for FSU, the program is not what it was pre-pandemic. In the last four years, the ‘Noles have gone 16-6, 17-14, 9-22 and now 17-16.

That’s just 59-58. Not to pick on Leonard Hamilton, but he’s going to be 76 in August and not many coaches can rebuild a program when they’re pushing 80.

As we’ve seen all year, Wake Forest has been solid at home but struggled away from Joel. That happened again Thursday as Pitt smacked the Deacons around, leading by as much as 19 before Wake fought back.

The Deacs did cut the lead down to 65-62 with 4:16 left but the Panthers rebuilt the league again, winning by 12.

It’s a solid boost to their resume and could put their NCAA prospects on much more solid ground.

Ishmael Leggett came off the bench to score 30 on 11-18 shooting. Blake Hinson had 20. Jaland Lowe had 20 while Carlton Carrington and Guillermo Diaz Graham both had nine.

The semifinals are Friday and the matchups are Pitt vs. UNC and Virginia vs. NC State.

Pitt has had a suprising success against UNC over the last few years, perhaps because Jeff Capel’s bother and assistant Jason, has keen insights into UNC’s system. It’s been modified by Hubert Davis, but a lot of the underlying principles are the same. We might be missing someone, but to the best of our memory, he’s the only former UNC guy to have a long-term job at another ACC school.

That’s not to say that they’re going to win. Part of their streak against UNC was during the transition from Roy Williams to Hubert Davis, and for a lot of that time, Davis wasn’t doing very well.

He’s doing pretty well now and his team is playing very well. We could see Pitt going nuts from three point range, but you can’t plan around it. It would be hard to bet against the Heels here.

And Virginia vs. State?

State’s been on an undeniable role in D.C. but now we’re coming up on four games in four days and Virginia appears to have fixed their defensive issues. They won't let State run and they won't give up many easy baskets.

These teams split the regular season matchups with the Pack losing in Raleigh 76-60 and winning in Charlottesville in overtime 59-53.

Our best guess is that UVA slows it down and forces State into a game that it doesn’t want to play. And interestingly, despite Virginia’s lack of size and presence in the post, the Cavaliers held DJ Burns to six points the first time out and then 11 the second.

And of course Virginia’s bid status is still iffy. Getting to the Finals Saturday would definitely help.

In a bit of coaching news, former UNC star Jerry Stackhouse was fired by Vanderbilt yesterday, which seemed inevitable. It’s a tough job and he never seemed like a natural fit there. And after an 8-19 season, the Commodore brain trust had had enough. His five-year record was 70-92 and this past season he was just 9-23.

As you know, Stanford will join the ACC next season and they’ll be doing it with a new coach as Jerrod Haase has been fired, so the Cardinal will have a new coach in their inaugural ACC season.

There are a number of Kenny Payne/Louisville/replacement stories but the one that will be of greatest interest to Duke fans is the reported rift that developed between Payne and his young padawan Nolan Smith.

Smith of course left Duke to go home to Louisville, where his late father played, and he said at the time that he saw Payne as family.

We don’t have any idea what really happened between these two but it doesn’t sound like the Nolan Smith that we got to know as Duke fans. Even if it’s not true, this could be damaging to his reputation. He would probably be smart to talk about it.

The search is ongoing and there haven’t been many significant leaks yet.

Friday’s ACC Tournament Action