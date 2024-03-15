Some Duke Fans Need Longer Memories

To a certain segment of Duke fans, Mike Krzyzewski’s origin story is just as legendary as the coach himself.

The story has been told ad nauseam, but merits a refresher. Before he was Coach K, Coach Krzyzewski needed five seasons before he secured a better than .500 record in ACC play. Were it not for athletic director Tom Butters’ own legendary patience and foresight, Krzyzewski might have been out of a job by then. Instead, Coach K paid off that confidence with a trip to the NCAA Championship game in his sixth season, which spurred the career of the greatest of all time.

A certain segment of loud, reactionary, and social media obsessed Blue Devil fans might need that reminder after Duke’s early exit from the ACC Tournament last night.

If those fans aren’t interested in thinking back to the 1980s, there’s a wealth of recent historical context to consider. Eight miles down the road, Hubert Davis has constructed a team that looks to be a top contender for the national title this March. How quickly we forget that his Tar Heels were a bubble team for most of his first season before their stellar March run, and last season were arguably the biggest disappointment in NCAA history, going from pre-season No. 1 to out of the tournament entirely.

Or consider the case of last year’s National Champion UConn Huskies. While the program he inherited in 2018 didn’t match the pedigree of its four National Titles, Dan Hurley struggled to a sub .500 record in his first season and missed the NCAA Tournament in his second. The next two seasons his teams lost in the tournament’s first round before breaking through last season for UConn’s fifth title.

Then, there’s the other side of the coin. Jay Wright’s retirement at Villanova was, justifiably, overshadowed by Coach K’s, but Wright’s Wildcats were one of the most successful teams of the last decade under his stewardship. Since Wright’s retirement, young head coach Kyle Neptune went .500 in his first season and looks likely to miss the NCAA Tournament again in his second.

With all that in mind, maybe questioning Scheyer’s job security after a 24-8 record heading into his second Selection Sunday is a bit hyperbolic.

Make no mistake about it: his team’s performance in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals was frustrating, disappointing, and, perhaps, unacceptable. So was the lackluster early effort against North Carolina on senior night less than a week ago. Just like his predecessor, Scheyer is now faced with adversity early in his coaching career.

But he’ll be defined not by this adversity itself, but how he deals with it. Coach K got that chance more than four decades ago and became a legend. Dan Hurley got that chance five years ago and became a National Champion. Hubert Davis got that chance (notably from a fanbase that most would agree is more reactionary than Duke’s) and could follow up a historically bad season with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. And with all signs pointing to Kyle Neptune getting that chance too, the standard some Blue Devil fans are holding Scheyer to in just his second season seems all the more ridiculous in comparison.

Perhaps Duke fans got too swept up in a summer of hype. After all, most objective observers expected some decline in the program after Krzyzewski’s departure. Factor in the bare cupboard he left his successor (with Jeremy Roach the only returning contributor from Coach K’s final team), two recruiting classes whose development was affected by the COVID pandemic, and the extra burdens Duke’s academic standards cause in the transfer market, and many would argue Scheyer was set up for a slow start to his career. Instead, Scheyer displayed a masterful touch on the recruiting trail, raised a banner in his first season, and returned a talented team in his second.

That talented team, though, is still young, especially in the era of COVID super seniors, and has faced an unrelenting streak of bad injury luck. And despite all that, just a week ago it was playing like one of the best teams in the country. In turn, the measured expectations that most Duke fans had for their young coach’s first few seasons became drowned out by the return of a “championship or bust” mentality from some.

Duke fans can be forgiven for buying into the preseason hype and being disappointed relative to those expectations. Their frustration over a week in which a once-promising March suddenly shifted is understandable. But calls for Jon Scheyer’s job after a 24-8 season (that isn’t over yet!) are beneath any fan base, not just Duke’s.

By almost all objective measures, Scheyer has done more succeeding a legend in his first two years in Durham than any rational fan could have expected. By almost all objective measures he’s also outperformed his peers (what few there are) in comparable situations. And by almost all objective measures his team is set up for just as, if not more, future success than those peers given Scheyer’s golden touch on the recruiting trail and (by all reports) deft handling of the NIL era.

Scheyer deserves, and will get, the chance to overcome this adversity and see if he can convert that potential into success. That is what he’ll be judged on, and what his eventual legacy will be. Most Duke fans realize that. Some, apparently, need a reminder.