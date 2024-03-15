YouTube Gold: JJ Redick’s Freshman Eruption At The 2003 ACC Tournament

When JJ Redick came to Duke in the 2002-03 season, everyone understood he was going to be a great shooter. The rest of his game had question marks at that time, but not shooting. He was always going to be a shooter.

His home state team Virginia pursued him ardently, but after watching Duke in 1992, especially Christian Laettner’s legendary shot against Kentucky. Little JJ apparently turned to his father and told him he was going to play ball at Duke.

Virginia never had a chance.

In his freshman year, Redick was still somewhat pudgy but, as noted, a lethal shooter. He finished the regular season in a bit of a slump though before catching fire in the ACC Tournament Finals.

Redick got shockingly hot near the end of the game, scoring 23 points in the last 10:05. NC State had had a 15 point lead but Duke, largely on the back of Redick, blew State away down the stretch (one of the best things in this video is watching Herb Sendek getting feral as Redick just carved his team to pieces, much as NC State fans would do to Sendek a few years later).

It remains one of the greatest finals performances in ACC history and arguably the best 10 minute stretch anyone ever played in the tournament.