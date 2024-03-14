NC State Upsets Duke 74-69, Advances To 2024 ACC Tournament Semifinals

The way Duke’s game against NC State went may have been foreshadowed in warmups when Jaylen Blakes and Jared McCain collided, resulting in a bleeding forehead for McCain.

That was sort of the way this game went. State plays a tough, physical style and you have to be ready for that.

Things started slowly with neither team shooting well for the first four minutes. After that it started to loosen up though and Duke got a great effort from Kyle Filipowski, who hit 6-7 in the first frame and grabbed five rebounds.

Mark Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain each had six while Jeremy Roach had a pair of free throws.

State tried to speed Duke up and it worked to an extent: the Blue Devils had six turnovers in the first half.

Filipowski picked up his second foul with 10:22 and Jon Scheyer opted to take him out for the rest of the half. Despite his absence, Duke didn’t fall behind, instead basically matching NC State point for point until the buzzer when DJ Horne made an awkward basket in the land with :01 left to give NC State a 35-32 lead.

Duke had the six turnovers but forced seven on the Pack and the Blue Devils won the boards 20-14 (6-2 offensive).

Horne gave the Pack 12 points which was huge for State.

State pulled ahead early in the second half, building an 11 point lead before Duke started to crawl back.

Mark Mitchell hit a three to cut the lead to six at 48-42 before Diarra hit a pair to push State back up by eight.

Kyle Filipowski hit a pair of baskets and then Tyrese Proctor hit a layup to cut the lead to 50-48.

Then Casey Morsell converted a three point play to push State back up 53-48. He dunked the ball after another Filipowski basket and State was up 55-50.

The Wolfpack built the lead back up to 10 at 64-54 with 5:28 to play when Mitchell hit a three and then hit another basket to cut the lead back to five.

State maintained an advantaged into the last minute of the game when things started to get weird. Filipowski hit a tip-in to cut the lead to 71-66 and then Ben Middlebrooks was open for a dunk which he missed, which is one thing. But then he got called for hanging on the rim for a technical.

McCain converted the shot to cut the lead to 71-67 with :31 to go. Mohamed Diarra missed a pair of free throws and Filipowski got another basket to cut the lead to 71-69 with :15 left. Then he fouled DJ Horne on the inbounds and that was the fifth foul for #30.

Proctor tried for a layup after Horne made his free throws to put State up 73-69 but missed. TJ Power put Diarra back on the line where he split. TJ Power missed a three and Proctor missed a shot as time ran out.

Obviously it wasn’t the result Duke fans wanted but there were some positives in this game. First, Filpowski was superb, scoring 28 on 13-20 shooting. He also had 14 boards. Mitchell was also solid and had some great moments here, finishing with 18. Proctor had 10, McCain had eight and Roach finished with just five on 1-6. Not sure what’s up with him but he didn’t play well against Carolina either, which makes you wonder if he has an undisclosed injury.

The best part of this game though was that Duke fought back. This is still a young team - the top three scorers were all sophomores - and NC State had three fifth-year starters.

It was an educational evening for Duke and while they didn’t win the game, they did grow up a lot. Earlier in the year, they probably would not have pushed their way back into a game like this.

Not that Caleb Foster would have necessarily made a major difference, but he is still out with an injury and having him would surely have helped. Water under the bridge now though.

Now Duke will wait for Sunday’s announcement show to see where the NCAA sends the Blue Devils. It means at least a week off for practice and treatment and we’ll see where things stand next Thursday or Friday.

As far as State goes, that team has improved dramatically in a short period of time. We’re very happy for them and we’ll pull for them the rest of the way this weekend. We’d probably do it anyway because who else is there to pull for? Pitt because of Jeff Capel, sure, but that’s the only other option. But State has always been a much nicer local school than UNC - we’d guess they feel the same about us even though that might be more conflicted - and we generally pull for State over Wake Forest, not that the Deacs are still in it.

Anyway, congratulations to State and best of luck the rest of the way. If they win five games this week, that would be one of the most remarkable accomplishments in conference history. And every so often - not as often as it once did but still at times - State can generate a kind of magic that is rare even in the ACC.

Here’s hoping they can raise the ghosts of Everett Case, Norm Sloan and Jim Valvano and do something amazing.

We’ll park links here for now but later you’ll find them on the main links page we do for the entire tournament.