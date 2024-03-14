Terrible News - Nathan Barrett Passes Away

A bit of tragedy today to remind us that as much as we all love basketball, it’s not the most important thing in life. It’s not even close.

It’s probably not in the Top Ten right now for RJ Barrett and family as his younger brother, Nathan has passed away. As of right now, no cause of death has been revealed.

For his family, this must be devastating. We have no idea how old he was, but RJ is just 23 so Nathan is obviously younger than that.

According to the article from the Daily Hive, Nathan, who was also a basketball player, had changed directions and was training to become a pilot.

It’s bound to be a terrible time for RJ, father Rowan, mother Kesha and the rest of the family. Bad enough to lose a brother but to lose a child before he’s really spread his wings would be just awful. All best wishes to the Barretts and all of Nathan’s loved ones.