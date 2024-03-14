YouTube Gold: The Weekend Randolph Childress Became An ACC Legend

For most Duke fans, 1995 was a season to leave behind. It was the year Mike Krzyzewski had to take a leave of absence because of his back problems and general exhaustion, and the Blue Devils really slumped, finishing 13-18.

It wasn’t bad for everyone else of course and 1995 was really good for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had their greatest player ever in Hall of Famer Tim Duncan and he had a great supporting cast featuring Tony Rutland, Ricky Peral, Rusty LaRue and most of all, Randolph Childress, who had an all-time great run in the ACC Tournament.

Wake took out Duke in the quarterfinals, 87-70, then beat Virginia 77-68 before topping UNC in the Finals, 82-80 in overtime.

Childress racked up 107 points in three games and also racked up 21 assists over the weekend.

His performance against UNC was particularly noteworthy. He had 37 points and one of the greatest plays in tournament history: Childress pulled a crossover on UNC’s Jeff McInnis that left him flat on his butt and Childress wide open. He either waved at McInnis to get up or just waved at him, then drilled another shot.

It was funny, it was brutal, it was great: only a guy a mile deep in a zone could pull that off.

And what made it even greater is that Childress came to Greensboro with his shoulder so sore he wasn’t sure he could shoot, much less play.

He came into that tournament with a dislocated shoulder and does that?

Unbelievable.

Here are some of his overall highlights from the UNC game and here is the specific play where he humiliated McInnis.